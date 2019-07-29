Since it launched last year, a Native American educational website has reportedly grown to be used by teachers in 37 states.
Everyday Native, which offers free lesson materials to school teachers, went online in August 2018 with the goal of sharing art, writing and other information about contemporary Native American culture. Although it was developed without a specific audience in mind, founder Sue Reynolds said non-Native American students and teachers appear to be benefiting from it the most, because they know less about the realities of Native American life.
Reynolds said
she first thought about starting the teaching resource in 2015 when she "started to hear about difficulties with racism and poverty" that Native American communities face. She later began work on the project with help from Black Hills State University Associate Professor Emeritus Jace DeCory, whom she contacted through the university's Center for America Indian Studies.
DeCory, who taught Native American studies at BHSU for 33 years before retiring last July, said Wednesday that she agreed to assist Reynolds out of her desire to share more positive examples of modern Native American culture than are shown in film and television.
“We have enough examples of negative stereotypes and information,” she said.
Today, DeCory reviews material for the website before it is published. Much of the site's contents focus on the Native American tribes of the Great Plains, she said, and blend aspects of history and sociology.
You have free articles remaining.
Because racial stereotypes and misconceptions about Native Americans are prevalent, DeCory said it's important that material shared on the website is historically accurate. While lessons about Native American culture and issues are being taught in more classrooms than when DeCory was a child, she said that they are still largely absent from public school curricula.
“Even today, there are very few high school classes that focus on Native American studies," she said.
DeCory did note the growing number of Native American language classes offered in public schools as a step in the right direction.
Reynolds said that the website is intended for children grades four through 12. As the website continues, she said it will aim to grow the number of teachers who use it.
Another hope Reynolds has for the project is its potential to combat youth suicide, which disproportionately affects Native Americans.
According to Reynolds, the total number of schools that use Everyday Native is not currently known. She said that the states that use it most often are California, Montana, Washington, Colorado and Illinois.
Users include teachers, librarians, state Offices of Indian Education and home schooling families, she said.