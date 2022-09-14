Evidence hearing held in 2020 triple-murder case

A hearing Wednesday in Pennington County court lined out some of the evidence prosecutors are using to charge a New York City man with three counts of first-degree murder.

Arnson Absolu will face a jury trial in January for the August 2020 shooting deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Red Willow and Nagy were found dead Aug. 24, 2020, with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Thomson Park in Rapid City after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. that day.

Zaiser, the third victim found, was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy. His body was discovered on Sept. 24, 2020 in a forested area north of Sheridan Lake.

Police previously stated they believe Zaiser’s body was moved to that location. Court documents estimate that Zaiser was killed sometime between Aug. 24 and 25, 2020.

Prosecutors called Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Barry Young to the witness stand Wednesday in Judge Robert Gusinky's courtroom. Young was a detective assigned to investigate the shootings.

Young said several pieces of evidence were used to tie Absolu to the Rapid City crime scenes including a rental car, a cell phone photograph of a guns and evidence that the victims and Absolu were connected to illegal heroin trade.

The rental car, a blue Chevrolet Malibu, was identified as being at Thomson Park — which is the same make, model and color of vehicle Absolu was driving when he was arrested in New York on a separate case. Absolu was extradited from New York to Rapid City.

Young also testified there were missing pieces and damage to the undercarriage of the rental car that matched evidence found at the scene where Zaiser's body was found.

Defense attorney Tim Rensch countered Young's testimony about location data from the rental car's GPS system, which did not indicate the vehicle was in the area of Thomson Park.

Upon search of the vehicle, heroin and a 9mm handgun were located, Young testified. The 9mm was not used in the killing of Red Willow and Nagy, but a photo of a 9mm handgun and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson was later found on Absolu's cell phone. A Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered from Rapid Creek.

Young testified that ballistic testing showed the recovered pistol was the weapon used to kill Red Willow and Nagy and that the weapon had unique damage and markings. Young testified that the damage and markings closely matched the Smith & Wesson in the photo found on Absolu's phone.

In cross-examination, Rensch asserted there was no positive identification or forensic proof that the Smith & Wesson and the 9mm handgun in the photo were the same used in the killings or found in Absolu's rental car.

Gusinsky questioned Young on whether or not the data on the photo indicated it was taken before the killings, to which Young affirmed, but he was unable to give the metadata proof that would show the date. Young told the judge he did not have that information in front of him but he is certain the photo was taken prior to the shootings.

Additional testimony hinged on the heroin found in the vehicle. Rapid City police contend that Red Willow, Nagy and Zaiser were involved in drug trade. Young testified there is evidence to suggest the three victims were involved with "China White" heroin — named for the substance's color and purity.

Young testified the heroin found in Absolu's car was not white in color, but was "sandy beige." That testimony was also questioned by Rensch.

Gusinsky ordered the court reporter to prepare a transcript of Wednesday's testimony and to provide copies to the prosecution and defense. The judge said prosecutors will have two weeks to prepare a brief, the defense will have two weeks and rebuttals would be due seven days after the briefs being filed.

Absolu is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Dec. 19. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.