Ex-Rapid City mayor Barnett to discuss 1972 flood as it nears 50th anniversary

Former Mayor Don Barnett will discuss the terror of the 1972 flood and the civil rights challenges in the area this week at the Journey Museum.

Barnett addresses the topics in his recently published memoir “Thorns and Roses: Rapid City in the early 1970s,” which is the main focus for the event that is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Barnett was the youngest mayor elected to Rapid City in 1971. He was 28 after returning home from serving in Vietnam.

The 1972 flood left 238 dead and 3,057 injured. Rapid Creek rose four feet in a minute or less in the Dark Canyon area. More than 10 inches of rain fell over 60 square miles with 15 inches falling near Nemo within six hours. The water and debris caused the Canyon Lake dam to fail and the tide swept down Rapid Creek through Rapid City.

Those wanting to attend can call 605-394-6923 or email viserv@journeymuseum.org to reserve seats. Those with reserved seats can enter the theater at 6:30 p.m. while members of the public can enter at 6:45 p.m. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Journey Museum at 222 New York St.

