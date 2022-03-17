Ex-state prison official claims dismissal was retaliation in lawsuit

A former Department of Corrections official who was part of a summer purge of administrators alleges her firing was a result of retaliation for whistle blowing, according to a lawsuit in federal court this week.

Stefany Bawek, the former director of Pheasantland Industries at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, was among several top department staff relieved of duties by Gov. Kristi Noem amid a workplace misconduct and sexual harassment investigation into the DOC last July and August 2021. The batch of firings also included former DOC Secretary Mike Leidholt and then-state penitentiary Warden Darin Young.

But in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, attorneys representing Bawek argue their client was terminated for reporting incidents of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“The plaintiff was subject to adverse action within seven weeks after engaging in protected activity by reporting behavior of a supervisory staff member that appeared to violate the DOC’s sexual harassment policy,” reads the 11-page filing.

The governor’s office last spring launched an investigation into the DOC following media coverage of an anonymous complaint filed with the prison that outlined not just sexual harassment misconduct, but also nepotism and low staff morale.

And in July, Bawek, Leidholt, Young, as well as deputy prison warden Jennifer Dreiske, were placed on administrative leave. Within a month, all four were no longer employed.

The Department of Corrections and the governor’s office did not immediately respond for comment Wednesday.

Bawek’s lawsuit alleges that the state terminated her employment following a workplace misconduct complaint filed with the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources.

“Bawek initially felt hopeful that the anonymous email had triggered an investigation into workplace policy violations and issues of sexual harassment in the workplace,” the lawsuit says. “As a result, on May 25, 2021, Bawek called (Human Resources) to report the incident of alleged sexual harassment.”

Bawek's complaint to Human Resources stemmed from an oral report she received from another DOC staff member alleging Young “had engaged in unwelcome physical touching.”

Young denied the allegations in a statement to the Argus Leader.

"I unequivocally deny that I ever touched a staff member with any type of intimidating or sexually-oriented purpose, that I ever followed anyone to their hotel room or that I entered anyone else’s hotel room, or that I could have been perceived as being intoxicated," he said. "I welcome facing any accuser as I am no longer in a position to affect anyone’s employment."

Following the leadership shakeup last summer, Noem announced a statewide review of the South Dakota prison system workplace culture, wage disparities and administrative hierarchy to be conducted by a California consultant called CGL Companies. The Sacramento-based firm's findings have not been made public.

The Legislature earlier this spring confirmed Noem's new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, who came to South Dakota from the Colorado corrections industry.

