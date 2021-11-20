Excellence in Service award winners named

Barbara Green and 12 of her peers were selected to receive the Excellence in Service Award for 2021. Green was chosen as the overall winner for her outstanding work ethic and her passion for direct care.

Green has been with Black Hills Works since June 2012. She currently serves as the lead direct support professional at Black Hills Works’ Edwards Complex. Green assists the people supported by Black Hills Works who live at Edwards. Green’s job involves ensuring people’s are needs met, their days are meaningful, and they’re receiving assistance in achieving their individualized goals.

The Excellence in Service Award was developed in 2014 to recognize and honor people working directly individuals supported throughout Black Hills Works. Previous award winners review the nominations and select the recipients for this year.

In total, 13 people are selected to receive the Excellence in Service Award for the year, with one overall winner. The other winners selected this year are Misty Droppers, Tameka Sneath, Lanaya Young, Tammy Still, Brenda Tocci, Harlee Alvarez, Paula Bradish, Jameson McClain, Mykayla Calhoun, Victoria Rogers, Brittany Falk and Trena Garlick.

