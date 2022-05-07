Excited about biking: Club for Boys teaching kids to ride

When Colton Eining discovered some Club for Boys members didn’t know how to ride a bike, he decided to teach them. The Club for Boys is adding bicycling to its Outdoor Program this summer to introduce as many club members as possible to the joys of bicycling.

“I knew a few of them didn’t know how to ride, and when I started asking how many kids knew how to ride … it was over 15 (who didn’t). Either they didn’t have a bike and didn’t know how to ride or they had a bike and didn’t know how to ride,” said Eining, the Club for Boys youth activities director.

Teaching the boys how to ride a bicycle gives them a lifelong skill, Eining said.

“It’s a fun way to stay active. I know people who ride their bikes to work and use it as transportation, and some people just like to go on bike rides to have fun,” he said. “For all the boys in the Club, if they enjoy riding they can elect to do so.”

Most of the kids Eining is teaching to ride are about 6 or 7 years old, he said. The Club has seven bikes – four with training wheels, three without – that kids use to learn how to ride. The boys practice riding around cones to learn the basics of riding and staying balanced, then they’ll try their skills in their own parking lot “neighborhood” they create.

“The thing I’ve enjoyed is once they’ve gotten an ‘a ha moment,’ you see them just smiling from ear to ear riding around,” Eining said. “A few of them shouted ‘I got it! I got it!’ They’re so happy for each other and they’re having a blast.”

The boys will try their biking skills on Rapid City’s bike trail this summer as part of the Club’s Outdoor Program. Eining said bike-riding lessons are a new service the Club for Boys offers, and he hopes it becomes an annual spring event so boys are ready to enjoy summertime biking.

Maggie Young, the Club for Boys’ Outdoor Program director, plans to introduce a weekly bike club every Thursday this summer to take groups of kids on bike rides.

“We will be doing an (hourlong) ride every Thursday and (club members) can bring their own bikes or borrow from the club. We’ll go on the Rapid City bike trail that goes along Rapid Creek because it’s so close to the Club,” she said. “It’s a cool program that’s got a lot of kids excited, and now it’s another way for them to get outside and biking is just the best.”

The Club for Boys will continue its annual tradition of taking some older members biking on the Mickelson Trail, Young said.

“We already do a Mickelson Trail bike ride every year in honor of (former Rapid City police chief and state lawmaker) Craig Tieszen, who used to take the kids biking on the Mickelson Trail multiple times every summer. It’s about six to eight older kids who get to do this,” Young said.

Young said Eining’s idea to incorporate ideas such as a bike rodeo for younger kids has sparked a lot of excitement about bicycling among club members.

“Every kid wants to do it!” she said. “Colton deserves the credit for starting this up. He’s doing a great job with the younger boys’ program.”

In addition to trail rides, Young introduced a bike repair shop on Thursday nights. Older Club members can bring their bikes in to work on and repair. Young said the Club is looking for volunteers who are experienced in bike repairs that could assist the boys on Thursdays. Even half an hour of time would be beneficial, she said.

“We’re pretty basic in our bike-fixing knowledge,” Young said. “When we’re repairing bikes, it’s awesome to have knowledgeable people on bike repair (to help). That’s definitely valuable, people’s time and teaching.”

To volunteer or for more information about the bike program, contact Club for Boys program director Carri Redmond at 605-343-3500. Anyone who has bikes in good condition they’d like to donate should contact the Club for Boys to find out if there is a boy in need of a bike, or bikes can be donated to the Club for Boys Thrift Shop, which supports Club for Boys programs.

Young is excited to have biking as part of the Outdoor Program, which offers boys a mix of outdoor experiences including hiking, fishing, gardening, kite flying, hunting and backpacking.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0