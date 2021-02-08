Executive director of South Dakota Democrat Party will leave position at the end of February.

The executive director of the South Dakota Democrat Party has resigned, according to party officials. Pam Cole will step down at the end of this month, it was announced Monday night.

"Pam joined us as a time when we needed someone committed to helping us rebuild from scratch the day-to-day operations of the party," said Randy Seiler, the party chair. "We’re thankful for her hard work and tenacity as she organized, put in place procedures, and hired and trained new staff. We wish Pam all the best and welcome her continued involvement in the party.”

Cole served as a state senator from 2009 to 2011. She continued to be involved in the Democrat Party as a volunteer until she was hired to be the executive director. Her last day will be Feb. 26.

“The past year has provided many challenges and opportunities for me to meet and work with Democrats throughout the state in a grassroots effort to rebuild our party. Although it has been a privilege, unfortunately I must resign the position for personal reasons," Cole said.

Cole told the party's Executive Board on Monday evening, and the Central Committee was later notified by email. The search for a new executive director begins immediately.

“Pam’s efforts and passion for the party got us through a challenging time and put us on the right path going forward. I’m grateful for her dedication and wish her well in her future pursuits," said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert. "I know she’ll continue to be a valuable and involved leader in our party.”

