Exhibit about children in the Holocaust opens Monday

“No Child’s Play,” an exhibit that examines the world of children during the Holocaust, opens Monday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City.

The public is invited to the exhibit’s opening reception, sponsored by the Jewish Interfaith Council at 5 p.m. Monday. The reception will include light appetizers and a discussion about the exhibit.

“No Child’s Play” is a traveling exhibit on display through Nov. 12. Guests can tour the exhibit free of charge. An in-person presentation about the exhibit will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the museum gallery.

This exhibit is curated and developed by Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. “Yad Vashem” means a memorial and a name. “No Child’s Play” is on loan from the American Society for Yad Vashem.

This exhibit doesn’t focus on history, statistics, or descriptions of physical violence. Instead, images of toys, games, artwork, diaries, and poems highlight personal stories. Children held onto their youth by creating a different reality from that which surrounded them. About 1.5 million Jewish children died in the Holocaust, and this exhibit is a testimony to their creativity and emotional resiliency.

The title “No Child’s Play” is taken from a quote by Dr. Janusz Korczak, director of Warsaw’s progressive and democratic orphanage. Korczak took care of hundreds of children before and during the war and recognized the value of games and play to children. In 1942, refusing to leave his wards, he was sent with them to their deaths at the Treblinka extermination camp.

Korczak’s declarations of children’s rights were posthumously adopted by the United Nations as “Rights of the Child.” “No Child’s Play” was displayed at the United Nations in 2006.

Schools and other groups are invited to register for a Zoom educational program about the exhibit, presented by Dr. Marlene W. Yahalom, director of education for the American Society for Yad Vashem.

To register for a free virtual experience on this exhibit for your group or classroom, contact The Journey Museum at 605-394-6923 or email visserv@journeymuseum.org.

