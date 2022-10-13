Experts advise plans, training necessary before exploring caves following 18-hour cave rescue

Approximately 20 cavers, Emergency Medical Service officials and other emergency personnel worked around 14 hours over the weekend to rescue a young man from 9-inch tall crawl space in a cave on private land.

Rene Ohms, Rocky Mountain regional coordinator for the National Cave Rescue Commission, and Adam Weaver, administrative vice president of the National Speleological Society, were part of the group that rescued the caver.

Ohms said Thursday that the young man, who is a minor, got stuck in a tight S bend that he was able to get into, but not get out of around noon Oct. 7. She said he had enough room to lay on his stomach and have one arm in front of him while the other was behind him. After about 18 hours of being stuck, he was rescued and made his way out of the cave on his own.

Ohms said she arrived around 4:30 p.m. that day. A team of cavers went in with a rotary hammer with chisel bits thinking it would be the key piece of equipment to get the young man out.

"It does happen in cave exploration where people go through something one direction and they just can't get out the other way," she said. "Sometimes there's just a little knob, just a little piece that has to come off of the wall for them to be able to reverse the moves."

Weaver said he got a call from the landowner who said someone was stuck in the cave. He said he called Ohms and other cavers and asked them to gear up for a possible rescue.

Ohms said what the young man did right was have a plan in case something did happen. He was a part of a cave exploration group.

Weaver said when someone gets stuck, there's no avenue for communication other than someone going from the location to the surface and reporting it to someone else. He said the young man who was stuck was about 30 minutes into the cave.

"The cave that we're talking about is one of, in my opinion, the least pleasant caves you can enter in the Black Hills," he said.

Weaver said the cave is full of about 600 feet of crawl way, some of which is about 8-by-14-inches.

"It really limits who can go into the cave," he said.

Weaver said the initial group, filled with minors, got permission from the landowner to explore the cave. They entered the cave around 9:15 a.m.

When Weaver and Ohms arrived, they were able to use 1940s military surplus field phones to communicate from the cave to the surface and to a building where other rescue, EMS and law enforcement personnel were waiting.

Weaver said the field phones' wire is harder to find than the phones themselves, so they had wire from the National Cave Rescue Commission, parks service and Black Hills Institute strung together to make it long enough to get to where the young man was.

Ohms said when they found the young man, he was in "incredibly good spirits" and was very calm.

"The person that was stuck can be credited with his own rescue in many ways because he kept his head about him," she said. "He was really strong through the whole experience and he was the one that he really had to help his rescuers help him."

Ohms said one of the biggest concerns while the young man was stuck was the possibility of hypothermia since the cave was about 55 degrees and he didn't have shoes on. However, he never became hypothermic and there were two EMTs and four wilderness first responders in close proximity to the trapped explorer the whole time, Ohms said.

She said it was difficult to access the young man, though. She said she's small enough to fit through, but she was in a similar position — she could only have one arm in front of her to extend him water or food.

"(I) just had to do that with one hand with a straw and it was very difficult for him to swallow because he was laying flat," Ohms said.

Weaver said the team ended up using a drill to remove some of the cave wall to get the young man out, but they couldn't see where they were drilling. He said the drill was held above their heads.

To keep the young man safe for a portion of the drilling, they laid rocks against him.

Ohms said she was in the cave for the last attempt when he was able to get out, and they felt an overwhelming sense of relief.

"I wanted to just give him a big hug," she said. "He was thrilled to sit up again. We were so grateful to be able to see the rest of his body, I mean we could only the top of his head in a tight space and a hand for all that time."

After he was able to get out of the crawl space, the cavers made him some soup on a small stove. They even made a spoon out of safety goggles.

Ohms said people should never go caving alone.

Sam Smolnisky, director of the Custer County Search and Rescue team, said his team was there to assist the cavers in what they needed. He said he recently attended a two-day National Cave Rescue Commission training called Orientation to Cave Rescue before the incident occurred.

"I don't like tight spaces, I'm a rock climber, I like to be out in the open, but I recognized with my role in search and rescue that it would be beneficial to at least experience what a cave rescue situation would be like," he said. "That way I know how we can assist and when we shouldn't be going in and when we should be calling other people."

Smolnisky said they had a training scheduled for the first week in November to give the team an opportunity to experience and get trained up on cave rescue.

He said the team knows active exploration is happening in Wind Cave, Jewel Cave and throughout the hundreds of caves in Custer County, so there is the potential for another cave rescue.

Ohms said the last time a cave rescue of this size was needed was in 1989 when 18-year-old Rachel Cox got lost in Wind Cave for about 36 hours.

There are over 500 caves in the Black Hills. Weaver said most areas with a large number of caves have dedicated cave rescue teams, but that isn't the case in the Black Hills. He said the Paha Sapa Grotto has a lot of experienced cavers, including himself and Ohms, who many landowners know to call in the case of an emergency.