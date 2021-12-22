Experts: Noem’s child care funding needed, but far from a solution to daycare crisis

Financial support from government or industry will also be needed to encourage development of new daycare options in small towns or rural communities, Talich said. When she considered opening a child care center in Murdo, Talich said the only building available would have cost $200,000 to buy and renovate. Talich also said one-time funding may help the industry now but is unlikely to improve daycare access in the long run.

“If we shove a bunch of money at something, does it serve us long term?” she said. “It fixes the problem now but what do you do in 10 years and the center can’t stay open because they don’t have the funds? That’s a discussion that also needs to be had.”

Talich also said that the paperwork involved in running a state-licensed child care operation is unwieldy and that the approval and inspection process could be streamlined.

Merkouris added that the state should take steps to encourage development of more in-home daycare providers that are often less expensive than center-based care.

“We need to make sure we’re providing regulation and functional government oversight that works for both settings,” he said.

Wimmer suggested that the K-12 public school system could also play a larger role in finding creative ways to expand after-school child care offerings for working parents. She said a major goal is to make child care accessible to families of all income levels, not just those who can afford center-based care at market rates.

Ultimately, Wimmer said, to improve access to affordable, high-quality child care, South Dakota needs input from all facets of the child care system, including parents, providers, employers and government.

“Dreaming together as a community on how we can make things better is the first step to finding a solution,” she said.

