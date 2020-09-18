Experts question Ravnsborg's explanation about fatal accident

A car traveling at 65 mph covers about 100 feet per second, so there isn’t much time for a driver to recognize an object that suddenly illuminates in the headlights, Desch said.

But if the evidence shows that Boever was on the highway shoulder or in the ditch when struck, then “that’s a whole different matter and then you begin to look at distractions,” he said.

Weiss said the accident was clearly a high-speed collision because the passenger-side windshield on Ravnsborg’s car was smashed in.

Weiss said a low-profile vehicle such as a Ford Taurus would tend to sweep a person or a deer onto the hood and into the windshield.

Weiss said that with a white line on the edge of the travel lane, a paved shoulder and then a gravel shoulder on the side of the road, “it would be ridiculous for Boever to be walking in the middle of the road because the shoulder is adequate” for him to walk on.

“If Boever’s not in the road, he’s doing his own thing, he’s off the roadway and he’s trying to stay safe, and if Ravnsborg comes along and gets off the road and pops him, that’s Ravnsborg’s problem,” Weiss said. “Boever did everything he could to stay safe, so that would be a focus.”