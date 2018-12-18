Try 1 month for 99¢
Jewel Cave's 200th mile

Cavers Garrett Jorgensen, Christopher Pelczarski, Rene Ohms, Dan Austin, Adam Weaver and Stan Allison celebrate the mapping of the 200th mile of Jewel Cave after their emergence Monday night from a three-day expedition.

 Courtesy of Jewel Cave National Monument

A group of explorers emerged from Jewel Cave on Monday night after mapping the cave’s 200th mile during a three-day expedition.

The cave remains the third longest in the world by mapped miles, according to caving sources. Volunteer cavers have been surveying and mapping new passages in the southern Black Hills cave and gradually adding to its known length since 1959.

Monday night, Jewel Cave National Monument posted a Facebook photo of the soiled but smiling cavers: Garrett Jorgensen, Christopher Pelczarski, Rene Ohms, Dan Austin, Adam Weaver and Stan Allison. A potluck was held in their honor.

“What a fantastic accomplishment by such a dedicated group of volunteers,” said the monument’s Facebook post. “The #nationalmonument is very proud of these individuals and appreciates all of their hard work.”

