A group of explorers emerged from Jewel Cave on Monday night after mapping the cave’s 200th mile during a three-day expedition.
The cave remains the third longest in the world by mapped miles, according to caving sources. Volunteer cavers have been surveying and mapping new passages in the southern Black Hills cave and gradually adding to its known length since 1959.
Monday night,
Jewel Cave National Monument posted a Facebook photo of the soiled but smiling cavers: Garrett Jorgensen, Christopher Pelczarski, Rene Ohms, Dan Austin, Adam Weaver and Stan Allison. A potluck was held in their honor.
“What a fantastic accomplishment by such a dedicated group of volunteers,” said the monument’s Facebook post. “The #nationalmonument is very proud of these individuals and appreciates all of their hard work.”
15 images of Jewel Cave National Monument
020713-bh2-caving006.JPG
From left, Matthew Wilen, Mary Erkstan, Brent Wilen, Marsha Moore and Ken Steinken pause inside a large cavern toward the end of the Jewel Cave tour. After the Michaud brothers failed to monetize their discovery by offering tours of the limited cave access they found, President Theodore Roosevelt named Jewel Cave a national monument on Feb. 7, 1908.
Benjamin Brayfield, Rapid City Journal
093018-nws-cave001.jpg
Dorothy Perkins, left, a cave guide, leads a tour Wednesday at Jewel Cave National Monument.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
093018-nws-cave003.jpg
A tour group travels along the popular Scenic Tour route Wednesday at Jewel Cave National Monument.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
093018-nws-cave004.jpg
Dorothy Perkins, left, a cave guide, leads a tour Wednesday at Jewel Cave National Monument.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
093018-nws-cave002.jpg
Jewel Cave National Monument will temporarily shut down guided cave tours from mid-October until about April 2019.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
093018-nws-cave005.jpg
Dorothy Perkins, center, a cave guide, leads a tour Wednesday at Jewel Cave National Monument.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
112515-nws-jewel.JPG
Jewel Cave exploration team member Nate Hughes stands near one of the underwater lakes found in Jewel Cave during a recent exploration trip.
Courtesy photo
082115-nws-bats009.jpg
Grayson Manley leads Logan Pietig, Tara Peyerl and Mike Pietig on a hike Wednesday through the Jewel Cave National Monument.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
082115-nws-bats002.JPG
Nate Hughes of the National Park Service searches for roosting bats Thursday afternoon inside Jewel Cave at Jewel Cave National Monument.
Journal file
082115-nws-bats003.JPG
A roosting little brown bat tucks itself in a tight crevice Wednesday afternoon inside Jewel Cave at Jewel Cave National Monument.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
120813-nws-cave1
Dan and Lydia Austin along with other cavers helped discover more than 2,000 feet of virgin passages in Jewel Cave. They poked around a lead that had not been explored since the 1960s. After moving some rocks, they found a new, large open area that they dubbed "Hidden Loft."
Benjamin Brayfield, Journal staff
020713-bh2-caving cover
From left, Matthew Wilen, Mary Erkstan and Marsha Moore traverse the section of Jewel Cave dubbed the "teleportation machine." The group of friends from Sturgis often go on adventures together, they said. Ken Steinken led the four-hour tour through the second-longest cave in the world, with just over 157 miles of mapped passageways.
Benjamin Brayfield, Rapid City Journal
020713-bh2-caving004.JPG
After the Michaud brothers found the cave's natural opening, they enlarged it with dynamite. Once inside, they found a cavern lined with calcite crystals, which led them to name it Jewel Cave.
Benjamin Brayfield, Rapid City Journal
020713-bh2-caving005.JPG
Marsha Moore crawls through a tight opening inside Jewel Cave that leads into a small cavern. Beyond this cavern is another exploration route that leads to newly mapped territory. People exploring this area of the cave camp inside for four days while mapping.
Journal file
091515-nws-jewelcave
Jewel Cave is open year-round, with a constant temperature of 49 degrees inside the cave. The National Park Service offers three tours: the scenic tour, a half-mile loop through a paved and lighted portion of the cave; the historic tour, a candlelight tour through the earliest-discovered part of the cave; and this spelunking tour, which takes visitors on a four-hour journey through an undeveloped part of the cave.
Journal file
Subscribe to Daily Headlines