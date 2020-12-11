Exterior of Ascent Innovation Center should be done in February, builder says

Scull Construction expects it will complete of the exterior of the new Ascent Innovation Center in mid-February.

Project engineer Karli Mattson said the company is working on metal panels on the outside of the building along with sidewalks, curb, gutter and glazing on the storefront walls.

“We’re really proud of all the hard work our (subcontractors) and our own employees have put into it,” Mattson said.

The new center at the corner of East Main Street and East Boulevard will be home to Elevate Rapid City and other businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elevate now has its offices on the South Dakota Mines campus as it waits for the center to be completed. Staff are working remotely and in offices at the existing Ascent facility at 525 University Loop.