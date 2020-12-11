Exterior of Ascent Innovation Center should be done in February, builder says

Scull Construction expects it will complete of the exterior of the new Ascent Innovation Center in mid-February.
Project engineer Karli Mattson said the company is working on metal panels on the outside of the building along with sidewalks, curb, gutter and glazing on the storefront walls.
“We’re really proud of all the hard work our (subcontractors) and our own employees have put into it,” Mattson said.
The new center at the corner of East Main Street and East Boulevard will be home to Elevate Rapid City and other businesses.
Elevate now has its offices on the South Dakota Mines campus as it waits for the center to be completed. Staff are working remotely and in offices at the existing Ascent facility at 525 University Loop.
Mattson said some of the tile has been placed in some of the bathrooms, but mechanical, electrical and plumbing work still needs to be done. The company is also working on the interior’s drywall.
According to the Ascent Innovation YouTube series, the elevator rail system and car have also been installed.
Project manager Drew Martin with Strang — an architecture, engineering, interior design and planning firm — said in the video that there were seven members on the design team working with a local team of consultants.
Mattson said the architecture firm is beginning work on tenant spaces on the upper deck. There are 10 offices that should be completed around mid-February as well. Tenants would be able to move in around that time.
She said the company is expecting future tenant build-out spaces, so there will be room on the first floor to expand and do any underground mechanical, electrical or plumbing work necessary.
The Rapid City Council unanimously approved the Ascent Innovation Center in November 2017 with the groundbreaking in October 2019.
