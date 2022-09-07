 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Extremely critical' fire risk as heat sears West, fire weather watch in South Dakota

Fire Weather Watch

Critical fire weather conditions are expected from parts of northeast Wyoming to Harding County in northwest South Dakota Wedensday afternoon and early evening as very dry and breezy conditions develop across these areas. Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are expected elsewhere.

 Courtesy, National Weather Service Rapid City

Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles in northern Montana including the cities of Great Falls and Havre.

Near-record temperatures, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and tinder-dry fuels mean fires could spread rapidly.

Portions of western Montana, Oregon, northern California, Idaho and Washington state also had critical wildfire danger. Critical fire weather conditions are expected from parts of northeast Wyoming to Harding County in northwest South Dakota Wednesday afternoon and early evening as very dry and breezy conditions develop across these areas.

People are also reading…

The risk will shift to the south and east Thursday with warnings issued for areas of South Dakota, Nebraska and Idaho. A fire weather watch has been issued for western South Dakota from Thursday morning through the afternoon.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service said low relative humidity and gusty winds ahead of and behind a strong cold front may lead to widespread critical fire weather conditions, especially east and south of the Black Hills. Good chances for wetting rains arrive Thursday night, bringing an end to the fire weather threat.

Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the West as temperature records were shattered in many areas.

Relief is nearing for parts of the region: A fast-moving cold front out of the Canadian Rocky Mountains is expected to drive down temperatures to well below average by Friday.

