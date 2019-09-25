{{featured_button_text}}
NPEF Gift of Sight - Pam Penfield-Dr Gail Bernard Exam.jpg

Dr. Gail Bernard performs a one-day post-operational exam on Northern Plains Eye Foundation Gift of Sight recipient Pam Penfield in 2018. The foundation will hold its seventh annual Casino Royale Charity Affair on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn Rapid City.

 Photo courtesy Northern Plains Eye Foundation

The Northern Plains Eye Foundation will hold its seventh annual Casino Royale Charity Affair on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn Rapid City.

Dubbed a “Party with A Purpose,” Casino Royale is the nonprofit's only annual fundraiser and has contributed more than $135,000 to address the needs of healthy eyes and good vision in young children, workforce eye-safety training, and scholarships for emerging ophthalmologists.

This year’s celebrity dealers are Daniel Tetrault, Rush head coach, Danny Battochio, professional ice hockey goaltender and goalie coach, Alicia Garcia, KOTA Territory news anchor, Ryan Phillips, Rapid City Police Department, Caroline Sharp, Tinder Box Cigar Lounge owner/proprietor, Mark Vargo, Pennington County state’s attorney, and Julie Schmitz Jensen, Visit Rapid City president and CEO.

To RSVP or view the auction collection, visit NPEF.org, or call 605-716-6733. RSVPs are not required. A donation of $45 per person is suggested at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.

