Face coverings mandatory for Ellsworth commissary, AAFES shoppers April 11

Due to a new Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) policy, effective April 11, all patrons and employees at Ellsworth Air Force Base commissary and Army and Air Force Exchange (AAFES) facilities will be required to wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

DeCA sent out the new policy Thursday making face coverings mandatory for facilities worldwide starting Friday. After a thorough review and consultation with base leaders, the 28th Bomb Wing commander directed the policy be delayed until April 11 at Ellsworth to ensure the base community and store patrons are aware of the change.

“More importantly, the extra time will give people an opportunity to obtain masks and ensure they are able to comply with the new policy,” said Col. David Doss, 28th BW commander.

As of noon Thuraday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 447 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, with eight cases originating in the counties immediately adjacent to Ellsworth. Because of the limited spread of the virus in the immediate area, the availability and wear of face coverings is not yet as common as it is in other locations.