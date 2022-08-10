Facial hair takes center stage at Rally Point in Sturgis

STURGIS — Facial hair took center stage at Rally Point in Sturgis Wednesday for the Mustache and Beard Contest, gathering whiskers from far and wide to compete in six different categories.

Judges handed out prizes for “Papa Beard,” full beard over six inches and natural, “Baby Beard,” full beard under six inches and natural, “Double Dapper,” full beard with styled mustache, “Beer Soakin’ Mustache,” natural mustache, “Dapper Stache,” styled mustache, and “Whiskerina,” a special category for the ladies.

Contestants included a retired state senator and rally-goers from California, Montana, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and Kansas, in addition to some local South Dakotans.

Bud Harris, from Belle Fourche, entered his beard and mustache in the Papa Beard and Beer Soakin’ Mustache contests. The “beer soakin’” comes from the inevitable results of drinking a beer with a mustache, Harris explained: It gets soaked.

Harris used to grow out his beard in the winter and shave it in the summer, but it became a year-round endeavor 10 years ago when he made a bet with his son. His son traveled a lot, and every time he traveled, he’d grow his beard out, Harris said. Used to seeing his dad’s beard long in the winters from childhood, he said he bet he could out-beard his dad. Harris hasn’t shaved it since.

When asked who won the bet, Harris said "undetermined."

Before he first grew it out, Harris said he’d have to shave twice a day for his job. Will he ever shave it off now?

“I doubt it,” Harris said.

A first-time contestant but long-time rally-goer, Harris entered the contest at the encouragement of his wife, Deb, a champion of his facial hair. He keeps it clean and she finds it handsome, she said. It also draws adoring female fans asking to touch and braid it.

Not for the faint of heart, Harris said growing a beard takes commitment and patience.

“You got to be comfortable in your own skin before you can do it,” Harris said.

Harris’ flowing white beard looked impressive Wednesday, but he said it used to be even fuller. COVID-19 took a toll on it, but it’s slowly returning to its former glory.

Wayne Hickman, from Fort Worth, Texas, didn’t even know about Wednesday's contest until the day of. He entered his waxed mustache in the “Dapper Stache” category, the ends twisted together in wax.

The evolution of Hickman’s stache began when he was drafted for Vietnam, when he had a trimmed, military-style mustache. His mustache took on its signature waxed twist in 2014, when he started a job in Fort Worth that involved a twice-a-day cattle ride, where they drove longhorns right down the street.

One ofthe drivers, Hickman said he decided to grow a beard that was “period correct.”

Maintenance of Hickman’s mustache is simple: wax. Usually once a day, sometimes multiple times a day, depending on his daily activities.

Once signed in, contestants were assigned numbers and announced one by one, giving small details about their beards and where they hail from. Gift bags were doled out to the winners, and a people’s choice award was bestowed by applause from the crowd from among the category winners.

Another year in the books, time to start growing for next year.