This year’s Central States Fair will include an inaugural national championship saddle-bronc event that will be nationally televised.
The fair will run Aug. 16-25 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, the fair will host the first-ever Xtreme Broncs Finals, which is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The event will be filmed and broadcast at a later date on CBS.
“This is a big deal for the Central States Fair, it’s a big deal for Rapid City, and it’s a big deal for all of rodeo in South Dakota,” said Ron Jeffries, the fair’s general manager.
The Xtreme Broncs Tour began in 2016 to stage events featuring only saddle-bronc riding, a rodeo competition in which judges score cowboys who complete an 8-second ride on a saddled bucking horse. The tour is modeled after Xtreme Bulls, an older tour featuring only bull riding instead of a full rodeo.
Unlike Xtreme Bulls, the Xtreme Broncs Tour has not yet had a season-ending finals event. Jeffries said Central States Fair officials proposed the event and the PRCA agreed to inaugurate it and keep it at the Central States Fairgrounds for at least four years.
The finals will be the second Xtreme Broncs Tour event hosted in Rapid City this year, after the tour’s 2019 kickoff event was conducted indoors at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show in January.
The qualifiers for the Xtreme Broncs Finals will be the top 12 saddle-bronc riders in the PRCA’s regular standings, plus the top 12 from Xtreme Broncs Tour events. As of this week, the potential qualifiers include several South Dakota cowboys.
The contestants will compete for $50,000 in total prize money at the finals, and the money earned at the Xtreme Broncs Finals and in earlier Xtreme Broncs Tour events will count toward qualification for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December at Las Vegas.
In addition to the Xtreme Broncs Finals, the Central States Fair will host its annual Range Days PRCA Rodeo, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21, 23 and 24. Hosting the Xtreme Broncs Finals on the day between the first two rodeo performances will allow cowboys to compete in both the finals and the rodeo, Jeffries said.
Tickets for the Xtreme Broncs Finals are $7 for children ages 7-12 and $38 for adult general admission. Tickets can also be purchased as part of broader packages for multiple fair events.
Besides the Xtreme Broncs Finals and Range Days Rodeo, the fair will feature its usual carnival, grandstand entertainment and other offerings. Tickets and a full schedule are available at centralstatesfair.com.