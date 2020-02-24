Faith, New Underwood hold No. 1 seeds in their region playoffs

The Longhorns play with a cohesiveness that shows when they are in a tough spot, like the one Faith was in Friday playing in a tournament-like atmosphere on the Broncs’ home floor.

Groves, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, and Sydnie Schauer, a 5-10 senior, came up with clutch baskets against Belle Fourche after Faith fell behind by 10-plus points in the first half. The hustling style the Longhorns play on defense can fuel their offense.

“It’s a tremendous help,” Longhorns coach Bryan Carmichael said. “They’ve been there before. They know what it takes to gets to the state tournament. They know how to prepare for the different things that can happen in a ballgame. The team that stays focused and calm has the best chance of moving on.”

Faith lost its first game of the season, a 59-55 setback to Region 7B’s Kadoka Area, but then reeled off 15 straight wins through the heart of the season. That win streak included taking top honors in the West River Invitational.

The streak was halted on Valentine’s Day when Hettinger-Scranton, N.D., came to Faith, started fast and dealt the Longhorns a 49-33 defeat for their only other loss of the season.