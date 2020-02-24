Faith, New Underwood hold No. 1 seeds in their region playoffs

After an evening of first-round games Monday, the Class B girls basketball playoffs head into full swing tonight around South Dakota. Locally, two region tournaments – the 7B and 8B playoffs – involve teams with their sights set on making the SoDak 16 and then on to chase the big prize at the State Class B tournament in Spearfish.
Faith (18-2) enters the Region 8B tournament ranked No. 4 in this week’s South Dakota Media basketball and sit third in the SDHSAA power point system. New Underwood rode a 13-game win streak to the top of the Region 7B standings. The Tigers (15-4) face Philip (7-13) at 6 p.m. tonight in New Underwood.
The Longhorns, who will face Bison at 6 p.m. in tonight’s second-round game at Faith, enter play in the Region 8B playoffs as the top seed and coming off a big road win over Class A Belle Fourche last Friday.
Experience favors Faith at the region level heading into the postseason playoffs. The Longhorns have played in the last three State B volleyball championships, and Faith played in the State B girls basketball tournament in 2018.
“We're a pretty experienced team. All of us have been to some kind of state tournament, whether volleyball or basketball,” Kaycee Groves said Friday. “It’s just really helped prepare us for that type of atmosphere. We've played a lot together, and it's really showing. It makes a difference.”
The Longhorns play with a cohesiveness that shows when they are in a tough spot, like the one Faith was in Friday playing in a tournament-like atmosphere on the Broncs’ home floor.
Groves, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, and Sydnie Schauer, a 5-10 senior, came up with clutch baskets against Belle Fourche after Faith fell behind by 10-plus points in the first half. The hustling style the Longhorns play on defense can fuel their offense.
“It’s a tremendous help,” Longhorns coach Bryan Carmichael said. “They’ve been there before. They know what it takes to gets to the state tournament. They know how to prepare for the different things that can happen in a ballgame. The team that stays focused and calm has the best chance of moving on.”
Faith lost its first game of the season, a 59-55 setback to Region 7B’s Kadoka Area, but then reeled off 15 straight wins through the heart of the season. That win streak included taking top honors in the West River Invitational.
The streak was halted on Valentine’s Day when Hettinger-Scranton, N.D., came to Faith, started fast and dealt the Longhorns a 49-33 defeat for their only other loss of the season.
“It was an eye-opener,” said Carmichael, whose team closed the regular season with three straight wins. “It got us a little more focused, and we realized we have to come ready to play every night from the opening tipoff. We have to be ready to go right away.”
New Underwood, like Faith, suffered a late-season setback, dropping a 49-37 decision to Belle Fourche last Thursday on the Tigers’ home floor.
Prior to that, New Underwood won 13 straight games, with seven of those victories coming against teams with records of .500 or better. The Tigers beat opponents from up a class, knocking off Class A foes from Rapid City Christian, Lead-Deadwood and Bennett County.
The Tigers, who beat Philip 59-31 on Jan. 7, have been stingy on defense during that 13-game stretch, holding eight of their opponents to 33 points or less. A young New Underwood team – there are no seniors among this year’s Tigers – enters the Region 7B playoffs scoring 43.9 points per game while giving up just 37.8 to opponents.
Philip halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Jones County 49-37 to advance to play New Underwood.
In another Region 7B game, Oelrichs edged Crazy Horse 59-54 and will play at White River at 6 p.m. today. In Region 8B, Bison knocked off McIntosh, 53-32; Harding County defeated Tiospaye Topa, 60-25; and Timber Lake beat Takini, 64-43.
After tonight’s second-round games, the region playoffs resume Thursday when semifinal games are played. The two winners from each region semifinal game then advance to the SoDak 16.
The SoDak 16 games will be played Thursday, March 5, with the winners advancing to the State B tournament at the Young Center in Spearfish on March 12-14.