Fall events dominate the weekend schedule

The seasons are changing from summer to fall, and there are plenty of activities in and around Rapid City for visitors and residents to enjoy this weekend for the waning days of warmer temperatures.
In addition to the Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up, various other events are being held in the area, including these.
Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
Downtown Rapid City will welcome giant pumpkins weighing hundreds of pounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, for the 13th Annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival.
“The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival is hands down, the best way to kick off the fall season,” said Domico Rodriguez, president/CEO of Main Street Square. “We are glad to continue the downtown tradition for the 13th year, and thankful for all of our partnerships that make this community event possible.”
The day begins with a drum demonstration by Central and Stevens high school bands. The “Punkin Chunckin” pumpkin catapults makes their great return after taking a year off in 2020. Two Buck Chuck, the mini pumpkin slingshots will also be available. Visitors can test their strength for $2 and see how far their pumpkins fly.
Vendor booths will be available throughout the festival at the BH Parent Harvest Market, and will feature local produce and goods. Enjoy hayrides at the Monument Health and Fleet Farm Kidz Zone and bounce your heart out at the NS Inflatables bounce houses.
New and improved this year, the HomeSlice Media Pumpkin Carving Contest will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where festival-goers can check out the pumpkins and vote on favorites. There will also be an arts and crafts pumpkin painting station available.
All eyes will be on the giant pumpkin weigh-off at 11 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot. Rapid City is a certified weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization.
Pumpkins will be carefully inspected, measured, and weighed. Cash prizes will be presented during the award ceremony, which will immediately follow the weigh-off. To enter a giant pumpkin, squash, or gourd register between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday. The giant pumpkins will be on display until 1 p.m.
Main Street Square will provide free face masks and hand sanitizing stations at event entrances and have purchased a turf-specific disinfectant that protects against COVID-19, hepatitis B and C, Norovirus, H1N1, and CA MRSA.
Mines Homecoming
It's time for Rocker Days, the celebration for South Dakota Mines homecoming, filled with activities for students and alumni alike throughout the week.
The first 400 Mines students who have their Grubby ID can go to Armadillo's Ice Cream and get free treats from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and homecoming trivia night will light up the Surbeck Ballroom beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mines' homecoming coronation will occur at 7 p.m. Thursday in the ballroom, followed by an enthusiastic pep rally.
The SD Mines Alumni Association will host the 2021 Hardrocker Golf Classic at The Club at Red Rock beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Also at noon Friday is the annual M-Day picnic at Founder's Park, followed by the M-Hill Climb and white-washing at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The M-Day Alumni Social and Awards will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Surbeck Ballroom.
Saturday is game day, when the Hardrockers take on Colorado State University-Pueblo, beginning at 4 p.m. at O'Harra Stadium. The Alumni Association will hold a tailgate party just before the game, starting at 2 p.m.
Crazy Horse Volksmarch
This autumn hike at Crazy Horse Memorial is held the same weekend as the Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up. It is the public’s second chance of the year to walk up the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.
This year's Volksmarch will be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the Memorial for hikers is discounted to $10 per person, $15 for two people, and $20 for three or more people. Additionally, hikers pay $3 to the Volkssport Association upon registration. Non-hikers visiting the Memorial pay regular admission rates.
The trail rises 500 feet and can be rugged with some steep inclines. The final elevation is 6,532 feet. There are four checkpoints along the route with portable restrooms. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Plan on two to four hours round-trip. The hike can be canceled due to poor weather conditions.
