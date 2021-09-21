Fall events dominate the weekend schedule

Mines' homecoming coronation will occur at 7 p.m. Thursday in the ballroom, followed by an enthusiastic pep rally.

The SD Mines Alumni Association will host the 2021 Hardrocker Golf Classic at The Club at Red Rock beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Also at noon Friday is the annual M-Day picnic at Founder's Park, followed by the M-Hill Climb and white-washing at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The M-Day Alumni Social and Awards will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Surbeck Ballroom.

Saturday is game day, when the Hardrockers take on Colorado State University-Pueblo, beginning at 4 p.m. at O'Harra Stadium. The Alumni Association will hold a tailgate party just before the game, starting at 2 p.m.

Crazy Horse Volksmarch

This autumn hike at Crazy Horse Memorial is held the same weekend as the Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up. It is the public’s second chance of the year to walk up the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.

This year's Volksmarch will be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the Memorial for hikers is discounted to $10 per person, $15 for two people, and $20 for three or more people. Additionally, hikers pay $3 to the Volkssport Association upon registration. Non-hikers visiting the Memorial pay regular admission rates.

The trail rises 500 feet and can be rugged with some steep inclines. The final elevation is 6,532 feet. There are four checkpoints along the route with portable restrooms. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Plan on two to four hours round-trip. The hike can be canceled due to poor weather conditions.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

