 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fall-like temperatures expected, freeze watch in effect for plains

  • Updated
  • 0

After enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures with some isolated showers and thunderstorms over the past seven days, cool, fall-like weather returns to western South Dakota for Thursday and Friday, but won't stay here for long.

According to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, Thursday's high temperatures will hover steadily in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area, with a slight chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m.

Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will be in the upper-20s to mid-30s, prompting the issuance of a freeze watch — the first of the season — for the western South Dakota plains. The Black Hills and foothills will see low temperatures at or just above the freezing mark, the weather service said.

Some sunshine returns Friday, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but Friday night into Saturday morning, the region will again be close to freezing with overnight lows in the upper-20s and low- to mid-30s.

People are also reading…

The National Weather Service suggests taking steps to protect tender plants from the cold overnight temperatures. The agency also suggests checking all outdoor pipes, hoses and sprinkler systems.

Seasonable and dry weather is expected to return Saturday and Sunday, with daytime highs in the upper-50s, 60s and low-70s across the region. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper-30s and 40s.

Warm temperatures should remain through Tuesday, with another cool down expected midweek.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Noem must have looked at polling data to get her to jump on the "grocery tax repeal" bandwagon, a common sense proposal that her gubernatorial…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

First, we are told that South Dakota is a food desert and then we find out we have a high obesity rate from eating too much. Which is it?

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Just now, Governor Noem says she promises to repeal the grocery tax if reelected. She did not support the Democratic proposal to reduce the gr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UNESCO meeting in Mexico discusses threats to cultural heritage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News