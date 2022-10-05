Fall-like temperatures expected, freeze watch in effect for plains

After enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures with some isolated showers and thunderstorms over the past seven days, cool, fall-like weather returns to western South Dakota for Thursday and Friday, but won't stay here for long.

According to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, Thursday's high temperatures will hover steadily in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area, with a slight chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m.

Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will be in the upper-20s to mid-30s, prompting the issuance of a freeze watch — the first of the season — for the western South Dakota plains. The Black Hills and foothills will see low temperatures at or just above the freezing mark, the weather service said.

Some sunshine returns Friday, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but Friday night into Saturday morning, the region will again be close to freezing with overnight lows in the upper-20s and low- to mid-30s.

The National Weather Service suggests taking steps to protect tender plants from the cold overnight temperatures. The agency also suggests checking all outdoor pipes, hoses and sprinkler systems.

Seasonable and dry weather is expected to return Saturday and Sunday, with daytime highs in the upper-50s, 60s and low-70s across the region. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper-30s and 40s.

Warm temperatures should remain through Tuesday, with another cool down expected midweek.