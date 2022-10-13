 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
False reports of active shooters span across Midwest, including Rapid City

Rapid City High School.jpg

Rapid City High School

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Rapid City High School was one of several schools in South Dakota and across the Midwest where an individual called  law enforcement for a report of an active shooter Thursday morning.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said in an almost two-minute Facebook live video that the false call came in at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

"It caused a major law enforcement response to the school here," Hedrick said.

He said law enforcement performed a thorough search of the school.

"At this moment it appears to be a hoax, a called-in hoax," he said.

Hedrick said the department has noticed a term called "SWAT-ing" lately, which calls in a large law enforcement response.

He said towns like Brookings and Sioux Falls, and even some in Minnesota, had a similar incident of this happening Thursday morning. He said the department is shifting this into an investigation and is working with federal partners to see if there is a connection.

"I just want to take a moment to thank all of the agencies that responded and helped to ensure that our school was safe, and I want to thank the school in their response," Hedrick said. "As we get more information, we'll provide it as we can."

In addition to the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Highway Patrol and others responded to the call.

