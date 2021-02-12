Families continue to move into OneHeart as construction nears completion

Families of all sizes are moving into the 36-unit family tower on OneHeart’s transformation campus in downtown Rapid City.
Single people hoping to be referred to the campus will have to wait, however, until the women’s 27-unit and men’s 26-unit towers are completed.
“Success for us basically revolves around the guests accomplishing their goals and completing their person-centered plan,” transformation coordinator Chad Ratigan said. “Changing lives is something that all of our transformation department has been involved with throughout their entire careers.”
As transformation coordinator, Ratigan oversees the department and its staff, which consists of three care coordinators and an admin specialist. The care coordinators are the points of contact with those who live on campus, referred to as guests. They work with guests on their person-centered plans, or goals, that include what’s important to them, their family, and what they need to accomplish their goals.
The admin specialist is in charge of the intake process.
All guests must be referred to the program by Partner Provider Agencies. Ratigan said the agencies go through a 45-minute training that discusses who would be a good fit for the OneHeart program.
Ratigan said agencies and OneHeart look for someone who shows up regularly for appointments, has worked with one of the agencies before, lived in Rapid City for nine months out of the past year and more.
“Just because someone may not qualify at the beginning doesn’t mean they may not qualify ever,” he said. “The biggest thing for us is we know when people are living in this situation, when they’re living in crisis mode, they’re in crisis brain, and they’re ready to make that change ... the biggest thing for us is jumping on that opportunity as quickly as possible, right? When they’re ready, they’re ready and we need to be ready to get them in here as quickly as we can.”
After the agency makes a referral, the potential guest will be called in for a pre-interview meeting where coordinators meet with the guest and the partner. If everything seems to fit, they go through the pre-enrollment process.
“The whole idea of the campus is to make things as easy as possible for the guests,” Ratigan said. “When they get here, because they’re in crisis mode, we don’t want to add to that crisis — we want to make this as calm an environment as possible, so to make sure we get all these things done and taken care of in the background.”
After pre-enrollment, OneHeart calls the guests and sets up a date and time for them to move into campus. They then go through the enrollment process, intake process, give them a tour of campus, show them their room and help move them in. Within 24-48 hours, the guest meets with their coordinator to go over their person-centered plan.
“That’s generally where we take that deep dive of what traumas have they been through, services (they) think (they) need for those traumas in order to start (their) healing journey,” Ratigan said. “The reason why we do that is we want them to take a deep breath, realize they’re in a safe environment, their kids are safe, they’re in a secure campus. Kind of clear their mind and when they come to meet with us, they’re focused on what they’re doing.”
He said it’s purposeful in that way so that it’s easiest on the guest and the OneHeart team can make sure guests are successful.
There are units of varying sizes for small to large families. He said there have been a couple referrals for eight-member families. The families who have moved in so far include traditional two-parent families, single-parent families and grandparents looking after their grandchild.
Ratigan said OneHeart is a clean and sober campus, weapons aren’t allowed and guests have to follow curfew times. Visitors aren’t allowed into the towers unless it’s parent-child visitation.
There’s also the Life Safety team, who Ratigan said make sure the guests are in a safe environment. They also watch the doors to the towers to make sure those entering are supposed to be there and are sober.
If a guest enters drunk or high, the Life Safety team works with that person to help get them to the Care Campus or another safe location, and then makes an incident support so the guest’s coordinator can meet with the guest and have a discussion with them.
“It’s tough. You go from kind of doing what you want to a structured environment, it can be hard for some people, so there is a transition period we do take into account,” he said. “(But) second chances are a big thing for us. We know that healing and going through this transformation journey isn’t a straight line, it’s not linear, so there’s going to be setbacks and we have to work through those setbacks.”
Ratigan said the campus does do involuntary discharges if people continually break the rules like showing up to campus drunk or high, but he said it takes a lot to get to that point. He said the team would work with guests to connect them to services first before they were discharged. Other causes for involuntary discharge would include if a guest physically harms someone or damaged OneHeart property.
About 12 families have moved into OneHeart so far. Ratigan said they have a goal to move in two to three families a week, depending on their situations. He said it’s important for the staff not to get overwhelmed to be able to provide services to the highest degree possible.
