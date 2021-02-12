Families continue to move into OneHeart as construction nears completion

Ratigan said agencies and OneHeart look for someone who shows up regularly for appointments, has worked with one of the agencies before, lived in Rapid City for nine months out of the past year and more.

“Just because someone may not qualify at the beginning doesn’t mean they may not qualify ever,” he said. “The biggest thing for us is we know when people are living in this situation, when they’re living in crisis mode, they’re in crisis brain, and they’re ready to make that change ... the biggest thing for us is jumping on that opportunity as quickly as possible, right? When they’re ready, they’re ready and we need to be ready to get them in here as quickly as we can.”

After the agency makes a referral, the potential guest will be called in for a pre-interview meeting where coordinators meet with the guest and the partner. If everything seems to fit, they go through the pre-enrollment process.

“The whole idea of the campus is to make things as easy as possible for the guests,” Ratigan said. “When they get here, because they’re in crisis mode, we don’t want to add to that crisis — we want to make this as calm an environment as possible, so to make sure we get all these things done and taken care of in the background.”