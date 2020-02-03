Families continue to suffer after Serenity's disappearance

“It’s just baffling,” Chad said. “She’s a very, very smart child, but she’s still just a kid, and how could many hundreds of adults and dog teams not find anything after she was in the woods only a few minutes ahead of them? How can they not find anything?”

The past year has been excruciating for both Chad, who is a mechanic in the National Guard and works for a local propane firm, and KaSandra, who works at the Fort Meade Veterans Affairs hospital in Sturgis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They barely hung on emotionally during the disappearance and initial search, and while they’ve tried to provide a sense of normalcy for their other children and keep working to provide for them, they have both suffered deep emotional wounds since Serenity ran away.

They have both been attacked on social media by strangers who question their parenting, or worse. Their children have been bullied at school. Overall, though, they have felt great support from neighbors, friends and community members in Sturgis and across the Black Hills, they said.

Some moments are nearly unbearable, such as when their daughter Keeliea, 10, said her Christmas wish was only to have Serenity come back home. Or when they pass Serenity’s bedroom, still just as she left it, on the way to their own bedroom each night.