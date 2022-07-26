Family hopes to raise water safety awareness

The Rapid City Fire Department will host the fourth annual Josh Haugen Memorial Fundraiser at Main Street Square on Saturday, an event aimed at educating the public on water safety and raising funds for the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team.

The fundraiser’s namesake, Josh Haugen, was 17 years old when died in a jet ski incident at Pactola Reservoir in June 1999. His body was recovered one year later, in August 2000, by the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team. As thanks to the team, Haugen’s family created the JRH Memorial Fundraiser in 2019 to help raise awareness on water safety and help raise funds to assist with equipment purchases for the WRT.

The event isn’t just about raising funds, said Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger. It’s about raising awareness about water safety.

“We see accidents every year in our area,” Jaeger said. “It’s unfortunate and that’s what’s important to this family, is making sure that we’re letting people know that this does happen and there is a way to prevent it.”

Ben Haugen, Josh’s brother, said raising awareness is the primary objective of the fundraiser. Ben said water sports are fun and his brother loved them, but they can also be dangerous. His hope is to remind people of the risks.

Jaeger said one of the key safety measures to keep in mind is life jackets. This is something the Haugen family promotes as well, to always wear a life jacket when in a large body of water.

“As we say, life jackets save lives and boats don’t have brakes,” Ben said.

He said his brother was not wearing a life jacket and wonders if the outcome would have been different if he had.

For the fourth year, the family will help raise funds to fund equipment for the WRT. They want to help the water rescue team do good work, Ben said.

While the WRT has always had the appropriate equipment in place to respond to any emergencies necessary, the Haugen’s fundraising efforts have allowed WRT to purchase equipment that has “just gotten better,” Jaeger said.

In 2021, the fundraiser raised $4,000, more than doubled from the previous year’s $1,600. This year, the family hopes to double that amount, according to a Monday press release from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Josh’s family has kept his memory alive through various events since his passing, including a family reunion of sorts that began in 2009. Family and friends gather to celebrate and honor his life, and keep connections strong.

After 10 or 11 years of gathering, “we felt like a lot of the healing and this sort of catharsis of holding that event in his honor had happened,” Ben said. That’s when they decided they wanted to do something bigger for the community.

Two drowning deaths have occurred at Pactola Reservoir over the past five years, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

“So this continues to happen,” Ben said.

The fundraiser is something positive in his name, he said, and a reminder to just “pay attention.” The family hopes to broaden the reach of the fundraiser in coming years, both in geography and organizations to benefit.

"The sky's the limit," Ben said.

This year, the fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Main Street Square, with live music, outdoor games, food trucks, the Water Rescue Team and their equipment and a “Dunking for Donations” dunk tank, set up to dunk some of the team members.

“It’s going to be a big year — we’re really excited,” Jaeger said.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team has been a combined effort of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department since 1987, according to the WRT website. The team provides services to Rapid City, Pennington County and the surrounding area. The WRT responds to a variety of calls, including rescue and recovery for dive, surface, swift water, ice and evidence recovery and underwater crime scene investigation.