Family moves to South Dakota and starts hydroponics farm near Newell

NEWELL | Since early February, Rod and Gloria Peachey’s Prairie Lane Farm lettuce has been available for anyone with a hankering for fresh, locally grown leafy produce, even in the dead of winter.

The couple, looking for wide-open spaces to raise their five children, found it on the historic Experimental Farm property just northwest of Newell.

Their journey began in 2018, when they left a small three-acre homestead near College Station, Penn., and finally settled on 245 acres near Newell in 2020.

Their new home acreage includes the former Belle Fourche Experimental Farm, then a 360-acre agricultural research facility built in 1907.

Later known as the Newell Field Station, the farm conducted trials on forage and cereal crops, irrigation and shade tree growth for the semi-arid land prevalent in western South Dakota, until it closed in 1973.

The facility included seven buildings, including a wood frame building housing an office, a couple of homes, and a small but stately school building, complete with a flagpole, which still stands today.

Rod Peachey put his construction background to good use, remodeling a home for his family, and adding a pair of hot houses in which to grow fresh garden produce, hydroponically (in water) in winter and traditionally soil-planted in the summer.

The inspiration to augment their livelihood on their new home came from a brother-in-law in Pennsylvania and friends in Wisconsin and eastern South Dakota who also engaged in hydroponic farming.

“I have a few sheep and a little bit of farm ground, but I knew that wasn’t going to be enough,” Rod said. “I can still do construction, but hopefully, this (garden) will allow me to stay at home more.”

“I just knew that everybody said there was a need in every area for fresh lettuce,” he said.

The Peacheys built the hot house structures in 2021, and the couple set sail with their first hydroponic lettuce plants last November.

A heavy timber framework lined with a rubber bladder holds 34,000 gallons of water with a total capacity of 10,600 plant seedlings.

Hoping to save on heating costs, Rod said he was initially too conservative on the heating levels inside the hot house, with plant growth improving once he raised the water and air temperatures to a steamy 65-70 degrees.

“The first (plants) took terrible long to come up,” Gloria said.

The hot house is heated with a combination of sunlight and propane, with coal auxiliary heat available. LED grow lights supplement the natural sun in the hot house.

“When the sun first comes out in the morning, you can really feel it heat up in here,” said Gloria.

Rod sews 1,400 to 1,500 seedlings per week, inserting a small root plug of each plant into square holes in a styrofoam raft, which will float on the aerated water as the plants grow and mature.

The seedling’s roots extend into nutrient-enriched, aerated water, allowing the plant to produce leaves more quickly than a seedling planted in hard soil.

Time from planting to harvest is about eight weeks during limited daylight hours in the winter. With more sunlight in the summer months, harvest time is expected to shorten to 6-1/2 to seven weeks, he said.

Each Tuesday, Rod harvests a selection of mature plants, simply pulling individual rafts, each with 18 plants, from the water from a narrow walkway bisecting the hydroponic pond.

Gloria and a helper, Brooke Mininger, 17, of Newell immediately package the fresh plants in clear plastic clamshell domes, which are then refrigerated until the following Thursday, when Rod delivers fresh Romaine, Bibb, and six varieties of red and green lettuce to grocery and specialty foods stores in Newell, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Summerset and Rapid City.

After only a couple of months on the market, their fresh lettuce has been selling well in some stores, less so in others, Rod said.

“It’s picking up,” he said. “That’s understandable.”

The Prairie Lane Farm name for their business fits their lifestyle, Gloria said.

“It sounded kind of neat and it matched where we live,” she said.

The Peacheys plan to add different types of Romaine lettuce along with zesty arugula, sorrel and Asian greens and perhaps herbs and sprouts.

Their second greenhouse will be summer-planted with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions.

“We want to learn how to do this first, then branch out,” he said.

Rod grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania. He and Gloria knew they wanted room for their five children to grow.

“We had just three acres in Pennsylvania and now we come out here and have 245 acres,” Gloria said.

“That’s gives them a lot of area to holler and carry on.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0