The family of a missing woman is asking the public to help find their loved one.
Debra Jankord, 56, was last seen around noon Monday near Everest Road in Pennington County, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Jankord was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Impala with South Dakota license plate 2P8842.
Jankord, a 5'6'', 210-pound white woman, was last seen wearing jeans, a blue shirt and a bright blue coat. She is known to spend time in Pennington County and the Northern Hills.
Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Jankord should contact Sgt. Ed Schulz at (605) 394-6115.