Family recalls man's struggles before he died from COVID-19 complications

Massey said she wants to thank the hospital staff for keeping an iPad in the room to make FaceTime available, as well as spending Prince’s last moments by his side.

“That to me is so selfless...they don’t even know him yet they care for him, and that really meant a lot to me,” she said.

Michael and Massey both said they don’t think everything should open back up, especially with more cases popping up across Pennington County — the case count jumped by 11 to 85 Wednesday morning, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

They also said it’s not a big inconvenience for people to wear a mask or wash their hands, and it’s not just to protect the person wearing them, it’s to protect everyone.