Family remembers Wyoming teen’s life, disappearance and death

Two officers with the Moorcroft and Upton police departments knocked on his door the next morning to confirm his worst nightmare.

Court, moving on

Reuben and Shelly said it was difficult to attend court and learn about defense motions attempting to quash evidence or investigate Shayna’s private medical and academic history.

“It was intensive, it was gut wrenching, and it took all of our time, all of our emotion,” Shelly said . It “picked the scab off of it again,” Reuben added.

The family had to take a more than two-hour round trip to reach the court in Sturgis.

“We’re so good at protecting predators — it doesn't matter if it's a grizzly bear, a wolf or a killer — they've all got rights in the Constitution” when victims don't, Reuben said.

He said he understands the needs for defendants' rights but it’s hard when you’re on the other end.

Campbell — who was originally charged as an adult with alternative counts of first and second-degree murder — pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Reuben said he believes Campbell was guilty of first-degree murder because his decision to walk upstairs to grab a gun shows the killing was premeditated.