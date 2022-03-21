Family set to receive keys for home built by Habitat for Humanity

Marie Calhoon had to choose between getting a house or working toward her degree.

Having that stability and allowing her son to dream of sleepovers with friends, birthday parties and a weekend barbecue, though, placed the house over her degree.

“When I was little, I moved around a lot," Calhoon said. “When I turned nine, that was when I was adopted and I got to see what it was like to have a house of my own and not move around so much, and that’s what I wanted for my son.”

Calhoon and her son, Joshua, will get their keys to their new house built by Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity and move in on March 29 following a ribbon cutting.

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity organization bought the lot on the corner of MacArthur Street and Midway Street in 2017. Amanda Mowry, homeowner services associate for the organization, said there was an existing home that had been condemned and people were squatting there. She said the organization leveled the house, split the lot into three and built Calhoon’s new home in 2021.

The house will be the 21st built in partnership with Thrivent Financial and local churches. Mowry said Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity has built 116 new homes in the service area and served 80 families with home repair. They’ve also served 10 families internationally. Those numbers now include the Calhoons.

Calhoon is a single mother working two jobs and lives in an apartment. She said she started with the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity in 2019. She said she was with a separate home network to try to get a house, but was told she didn’t make enough money.

“I felt really defeated because I went through the whole program and then found out after I got everything done that I couldn’t get a house through them,” she said.

When her friend told her about Habitat for Humanity, she applied and found out she was one of 400 people on a list for an informational meeting. She said again, she felt defeated.

When she got the call she had been selected, she felt like she hit the jackpot.

“I was really grateful,” she said.

Calhoon then completed 250 sweat equity hours, or volunteer hours, for the organization, had to show financial qualifications, take a financial literacy class, homebuyers education, home maintenance and more.

Mowry said family selection is pretty nuanced, and there’s a “hefty” application to apply for a home.

“We definitely want people to understand what they’re signing up for before they take steps to apply,” she said.

Calhoon was able to spend her last few “sweat equity” hours on her new home. She said she was able to bring her son to the house when the organization first leveled the ground and as it was getting built. Calhoon said her son is getting more and more excited about the house, and they’ve been able to discuss what they’re going to bring with them to the new place.

She said she hopes to go take a few classes in the fall toward her social work degree.

The ribbon cutting and open house will be at 3 p.m. March 29. One of the other houses built on the original lot is expected to close in May.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

