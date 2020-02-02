Family struggles after cousins go missing on Pine Ridge Reservation for more than a month

The family of a pair of cousins who went missing near Manderson more than a month ago are struggling with not knowing what happened to their loved ones and are hoping they will be found soon.

"Oh my God, we're losing it. I cry every day," said Willene Kills Enemy, mother of Robert "RJ" Kills Enemy Jr. and aunt of Vincent "Stevie" Little Dog.

"We're not going to give up the search. We're going to continue the search until those boys come home," said their uncle Garfield Steele.

RJ and Stevie were last seen around 11 p.m. on Dec. 27 north of Manderson after a police officer pulled up to them and a third person, said Robert Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety (OST-DPS). The group took off running and the officer chased after them but eventually had to return for other calls for service. And while the third person made it to safety, RJ and Stevie have yet to be found despite widespread searches on foot and with dogs, horses, drones, ATVs, helicopters and planes across a 3,508-acre area.

"We're finding clothing but we're not finding them," said Steele, Willene's brother and a former council member.