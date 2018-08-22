The family of a man who died two days after his son was born has filed a lawsuit against a bus company that it accuses of causing the accident that took his life.
Cade Stensland was returning from delivering milk on the night of Dec. 21, 2017, when he hit a bus that was stranded on eastbound Interstate 90, about 20 miles east of Rapid City. The bus’s electrical system had failed, and it didn’t have lights.
Stensland, 31, lived in Larchwood, Iowa, and worked for Dean Foods and on the family farm. The circumstances of his death were especially tragic: He left behind a wife, two young daughters and a son who was born Dec. 19. The accident occurred one day before Stensland's birthday and four days before Christmas.
The lawsuit, filed by his wife, Christina Stensland, accuses Cavallo Bus Lines of negligence resulting in the accident. It says the company failed to adequately inspect and maintain the electric system.
“As a result of the negligent acts of Cavallo and its employees, the unlit bus stopped in the middle of the highway, causing the wrongful death of Cade Stensland,” the lawsuit says.
Steve Helm, who is listed as the Gillespie, Illinois’ company's interim CEO, did not return a message seeking comment.
According to the lawsuit, the bus lost power at about 8:30 p.m. But rather than guide the bus to the side of the highway, the driver stopped the bus in the middle of the two eastbound lanes.
Stensland’s delivery van struck the rear of the bus. Fifty-six passengers on the bus were not injured.
Andrea Wolfe Davis, the wife of a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the accident, was so moved by the family’s plight that she launched a GoFundMe page to help the family. The site raised nearly $25,000.
The lawsuit was filed in South Dakota Federal District Court.