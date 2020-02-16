Far from neglectful, school maintenance teams extended life of old facilities

I am proud to work alongside some of the hardest working people in our community. The Rapid City Area Schools maintenance and custodial teams work tirelessly to maintain the district’s school buildings.
Despite what some say, they have done an outstanding job with the resources available. The team takes a lot of pride and ownership of our school facilities. I have seen and heard hurtful and ignorant
comments like, “The District just let their buildings go downhill.” “The District didn’t maintain their buildings.” Nothing could be further from the truth.
Each year, after paying for technology and curriculum needs, purchasing new school buses, paying the district’s debt service and transferring a few million to the general fund for operating expenses – there is $3 to $5 million available for large-scale building maintenance projects. Our maintenance team makes those dollars stretch to maintain the 2.5 million square feet of buildings. We identify and address the core issues. By doing so, we have managed to greatly extend the lives of our buildings – some of which are built on sites with expansive soils and high-water tables and have created an array of structural issues. What’s more, the maintenance staff and contractors have a small, 45 to 60-day window in the summer to do major projects while working around summer school activities and severe weather.
Here are just a few projects that have been done in recent years to prolong the lives of our school buildings:
• The replacement of the bottom two feet of the entire structural portion of Rapid Valley Elementary to preserve the life of that building.
• The replacement of more than 62 percent of the roofs at buildings throughout the district since 2010 – most since 2015. (the replacement included an extra layer of insulation for energy efficiency and thicker membrane to extend the life of those roof structures)
• The outstanding utility project at North Middle School in 2016, for which we received the Build South Dakota Award from Associated General Contractors (AGC) of SD. That same project received a sustainability award for using maintenance friendly and sustainable products.
• The first phase of a project at Meadowbrook to remedy the storm water issues tackled by the team. At the same time, the courtyard was redone to fix trip hazards and create a STEM learning space. This project was also recognized by AGC of SD in 2018.
• The energy efficient projects done at both Stevens and Central High Schools saving the district thousands (16% savings) in utility bills.
• The replacement of the HVAC system at Knollwood due to aging systems and obsolete parts.
• The abatement of asbestos materials in various buildings.
• A myriad of projects and thousands that have been spent to fix cracks, repair pipes, and replace sewer lines at multiple schools
• Numerous other projects that have included fire alarm and sprinkler system upgrades, obsolete light fixture upgrades, pneumatic to digital controls upgrades, elevator and wheel chair lift replacements, the replacements of annex furnaces, and the installation of exhaust fans and sump pumps to improve the indoor air quality issues and water issues that exist at Canyon Lake Elementary School. The List. Goes. On. The projects mentioned cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. The District continues to take advantage of non-profit grant programs, federal grants, Homeland Security grants, and other available rebates. Still, the District must prioritize which projects to do now and which can wait. In the meantime, the list of projects continues to grow. Should the bond pass, it is a fact that the District will be able to gain operational efficiency and direct resources toward preventative maintenance projects at other school buildings.
I want to be clear though, mounting needs are a reflection of the resources available, the wear and tear of our buildings, and the age and locations of some of our buildings. Here’s what they are not a reflection of – neglect.
(Kumar Veluswamy is the Facilities Manager for the Rapid City Area Schools.)