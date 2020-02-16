Far from neglectful, school maintenance teams extended life of old facilities

• Numerous other projects that have included fire alarm and sprinkler system upgrades, obsolete light fixture upgrades, pneumatic to digital controls upgrades, elevator and wheel chair lift replacements, the replacements of annex furnaces, and the installation of exhaust fans and sump pumps to improve the indoor air quality issues and water issues that exist at Canyon Lake Elementary School. The List. Goes. On. The projects mentioned cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. The District continues to take advantage of non-profit grant programs, federal grants, Homeland Security grants, and other available rebates. Still, the District must prioritize which projects to do now and which can wait. In the meantime, the list of projects continues to grow. Should the bond pass, it is a fact that the District will be able to gain operational efficiency and direct resources toward preventative maintenance projects at other school buildings.