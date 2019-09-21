The SDSU Extension Rural Behavioral Health Team is partnering with the South Dakota Counselors Association (SDCA) to host a three-day South Dakota Farm and Ranch Stress Summit, Sept. 23-25, at the Arrowwood Cedar Shore Resort & Conference Center in Oacoma.
Day 1 will feature keynote speaker Michael Rosmann, president of Rosmann and Associates and executive director of Agri Wellness, Inc. SDSU Extension’s workshop for producers, “Weathering the Storm” will accompany several other breakout sessions throughout the day as well.
Day 2 will provide tools for counselors, agri-businessmen, and community members on how to recognize and aid those in the agricultural community experiencing chronic stress. A workshop, “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress,” will be provided by SDSU Extension specialists.
Day 3 will focus on an eight-hour training, Mental Health First Aid, for individuals across our agriculture and community landscapes. Mental Health First Aid training is an evidence-based public education and prevention tool to improve the public’s knowledge of mental health and substance problems and connect people with care for their mental health or substance use problems.
Register online at extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by South Dakota Farm and Ranch Stress Summit.