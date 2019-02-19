Fleet Farm announced its plans Tuesday to build a 190,000-square-foot store between Lacrosse and North streets on Mall Drive in Rapid City.
Three building permits totaling $23.3 million also were issued Tuesday to Farm Fleet, according to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker.
The first permit was $20.3 million for a retail store at 1001 E. Mall Drive, the second was $2.5 million for a convenience store at 1115 E. Mall Drive, and the third was a $500,000 site-grading permit, Shoemaker said.
Construction is scheduled to begin this month and the Wisconsin-based retailer expects to hire around 200 workers before the store opens in the spring of 2020, according to a press release.
"Fleet Farm is thrilled to announce the construction of our second Fleet Farm in South Dakota,” Vice President of Real Estate and Construction Tom Carrico said in the release. “Beyond bringing our unique product assortment, we are proud to be creating jobs and being part of a compelling retail growth story.”
The store plans to offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children, a pet care line, pantry items, snacks, toys, sporting goods, hardware, and farm and home items. The new Rapid City store also will offer automotive services, including oil changes and tire rotations, and a gas station as well as the convenience store, according to the company's new release.
Fleet Farm has 37 stores in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. It is planning to open its first South Dakota store this spring in Sioux Falls.