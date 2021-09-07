Farmers Market seeks $1.2 million in Vision Funds for pavilion

A possible pavilion and enclosed facility has been on the mind for members of the Black Hills Farmers Market for at least five years.

With a proposal submitted to the city for Vision Funds, all that’s left to do is wait for the late-October hearings and a possible recommendation.

Farmers Market manager Barbara Cromwell said the market submitted the $1,213,000 proposal in conjunction with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The facility would be owned by the city and built at Market Park, which is where the Farmers Market is hosted.

“We love being in Market Park and it’s just a fabulous location in many ways, but it’s a bare bones park,” Cromwell said. “It needs restroom facilities and shelter from inclement weather and all those kinds of things to really serve our purposes better.”

The project is one of 28 that applied for Vision Funds this year. The city has about $24 million to allocate for this year's round of funding.

Cromwell said the market originally submitted the project for Vision Funds about five years ago when it was hosted at Founders Park but wasn’t one of the projects selected.