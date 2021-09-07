Farmers Market seeks $1.2 million in Vision Funds for pavilion

A possible pavilion and enclosed facility has been on the mind for members of the Black Hills Farmers Market for at least five years.
With a proposal submitted to the city for Vision Funds, all that’s left to do is wait for the late-October hearings and a possible recommendation.
Farmers Market manager Barbara Cromwell said the market submitted the $1,213,000 proposal in conjunction with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The facility would be owned by the city and built at Market Park, which is where the Farmers Market is hosted.
“We love being in Market Park and it’s just a fabulous location in many ways, but it’s a bare bones park,” Cromwell said. “It needs restroom facilities and shelter from inclement weather and all those kinds of things to really serve our purposes better.”
The project is one of 28 that applied for Vision Funds this year. The city has about $24 million to allocate for this year's round of funding.
Cromwell said the market originally submitted the project for Vision Funds about five years ago when it was hosted at Founders Park but wasn’t one of the projects selected.
The pavilion would include a single building that would be about half open air and half enclosed to be able to have a Farmers Market during the winter. It would also include an area for storage and office space, as well as refrigerated food storage.
Cromwell said the facility would also keep canners from getting their labels wet on rainy days and be more accessible so people could be on a paved flooring surface.
“Farmers markets just add so much to a community, and it would add to the Farmers Market being a destination,” she said. “This is a permanent and important part of Rapid City supporting dozens of small businesses and providing healthy foods.”
The facility would also be used for educational events during the market. Cromwell said the market focused on serving kids in July and had zucchini races two weeks ago since it was the last week of the season.
She said there’s also a new program for master preservers, similar to master gardeners, that people are currently completing. The master gardeners also have a space at the market in the summer.
Cromwell said the structure would also be a good location for the new wholesale market, which features products from local producers to grocery stores, restaurants and institutions in the Black Hills. She said this would add to the marketing opportunities for local small businesses, grow the economy and increase access to local foods.
She said Vision Funds are the primary hope for funding for the pavilion and facility and that it’s too large a project for the market to build on its own.
Cromwell said there are typically about 25 businesses at the market on Saturdays and 10-12 on Wednesdays.
The market is open year-round. It’s open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays May through October, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays July through October. November through April the market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
