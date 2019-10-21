CUSTER | Lt. Jeff McGraw has seen his share of high-wind weather events. Sunday’s stout, fast-moving storm that blitzed the Black Hills with up to 2 feet of snow was one of them.
“I’ve been around wind that was blowing really strong. I’ve been in 100-mile-an-hour wind when I was living down south,” McGraw, of the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday.
Sunday’s mid-afternoon blow knocked down trees and blew the siding off of a downtown Custer business, Flora’s Jewelry and Western Wear at 601 Mt. Rushmore Road.
The siding on the west side of the building collapsed with the onslaught of wind out of the north-northwest about 6 p.m.
A resident with weather-recording equipment called 911 to report an 87-mile-per-hour gust at about that time, said McGraw, who had just helped city crews remove a tree that had blown down near the Custer hospital.
McGraw had watched the wind take down the top of another tree a few blocks away.
“It was very strong, and I’m surprised it didn’t cause more damage to tell the truth,” he said.
The siding collapse downtown caught four unoccupied cars, with no injuries.
“They were all drivable,” McGraw said. “Two fared pretty good, and two I’d say were pretty close to being totaled.”
Sunday’s storm had been forecast with first a winter weather advisory and then storm warnings. It started as heavy rain, changing over to wind-driven snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills by mid-afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
“We just had a really nice compact storm system come through, lots of energy with the system,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rudge on Monday.
Early prognostications of around 6 inches of snow were revised to call for 6-12 inches Sunday afternoon and evening.
Snowfall intensified early Sunday afternoon. The city of Sturgis was advising no travel by 3:30 p.m., with similar advisories for Interstate 90 from Exit 44 just west of Piedmont to the Wyoming border later in the day.
Several reporting points saw wind speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour, including a 67-mph gust recorded at the downtown Rapid City NWS office at about 5 p.m.
High winds in the unstable atmosphere just off the surface found their way to ground level as the storm wrapped around a low-pressure center in eastern South Dakota, buffeting the Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota with up to 2 feet of snow southeast of Cheyenne Crossing and southwest of Brownsville in Lawrence County.
Snow totals included 18 inches in Lead, 10-12 inches in Hill City and Deadwood and a little more than 2 inches in and around Rapid City.
Rudge said temperatures hovering around freezing make pinpointing an early winter storm forecast difficult.
It’s very challenging this time of year, because with these systems coming through, our temperatures can be right around freezing,” he said. “Just two degrees either way can make a huge difference in the rain or snow we get.”
Conditions should moderate for the remainder of the week, Rudge said.
Another slight chance of snow is forecast for Wednesday, with a cold front bringing another chance of snow late Saturday and into Sunday, he said.