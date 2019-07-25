The Great Black Hills Duck Race is turning 30 with a twist. This year, rain-swollen Rapid Creek is forcing the ducks to stick to dry land.
A kids carnival and the 30th anniversary Great Black Hills Duck Race will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sioux Park stadium near Canyon Lake Drive. The official Drop of the Flock will be at 2 p.m.
For all but one of the previous races, the rubber ducks were dropped off the West Main Street bridge into Rapid Creek. A sea of yellow ducks, each numbered and sponsored by a donor, bobbed downstream to Memorial Park. The first ducks to cross the finish line won prizes for their sponsors. However, in 2015 and again this year, the high water level in Rapid Creek forced organizers to find higher ground.
“With all of the rain we've had, the creek is just too dangerous for spectators and volunteers,” said Shawn Powers, Children’s Miracle Network program manager for the Regional Health Foundation. “We want to have a fun and safe event. That's the most important thing.”
The format will be similar to the 2015 Great Black Hills Duck Race, when organizers dumped thousands of ducks onto the ground, and members of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Hardrocker football team randomly picked up ducks and ran with them through an obstacle course. This year, about 60 football players will help set up and tear down an obstacle course at Sioux Park. During the race, players will run 16,000 ducks through the obstacle course, according to the SDSM&T University Relations department.
Thirty prizes will be given away, including a top prize of $5,000 in cash, courtesy of the Rapid City McDonald's. The top duck has a chance to win a $1 million prize sponsored by Med5 Federal Credit Union.
Supporters can sponsor a duck for $5, or choose one of the packages that include several ducks as well as T-shirts and gifts. To sponsor a duck or purchase a package, go to regionalhealth.org/about-us/regional-health-foundation/store/. The Great Black Hills Duck Race benefits Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds stay local to fund critical treatments, health care services and pediatric medical equipment.
In honor of the race’s 30th anniversary, volunteers from Black Hills Federal Credit Union have turned the 30 different Duck Race T-shirt designs into a large quilt that will be raffled. Raffle tickets can be purchased at any of BHFCU’s four locations in Rapid City, or tickets can be bought online at regionalhealth.org/about-us/regional-health-foundation/store/. The winner will be announced during a special event on Friday at BHFCU’s downtown branch.