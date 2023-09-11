One person died Friday night in a crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing an inoperable 2013 Polaris Razor just after 7 p.m. Friday. The Polaris 925cc and the Razor it was towing came around a left curve. The Razor left the roadway to the right, struck a tree, then rolled over down an embankment coming to rest on its passenger side.

The driver and passenger in the 2021 Polaris 925cc, both 30-year-old males, were not injured.

The 35-year-old male driver of the 2013 Polaris Razor sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 26-year-old male passenger was taken to Monument Health Rapid City with serious non-life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing a helmet.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.