Fatality reported at Terry Peak Ski Area

LEAD | One man is dead following an injury Saturday at Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead.

According to a statement from Linda Derosier with Terry Peak Ski Area, the fatal injury occurred Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. on one of the ski slopes. The name of the man has not yet been released.

"The Terry Peak management and staff send their sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young man," Derosier said.

The fatal injury occurred on the eve of Terry Peak joining efforts with the National Ski Areas Association's #RideAnotherDay campaign, which encourages skiers and snowboards to slow down and be ready to avoid objects and others at all times.

