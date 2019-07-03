The fate of approximately 20 historic structures on the Sioux San campus in Rapid City is being debated as the Indian Health Service considers demolishing most of them to make way for a new $80 million to $120 million health-care facility.
Preliminary plans include the demolition of most of the historic structures except for a barn; a root cellar; a rock retaining wall, staircase and entrance sign; and possibly the 80-year-old hospital building.
A draft programmatic agreement prepared by the IHS and obtained by the Journal says the plan for the hospital, which was built in 1938-1939, is either demolition or “transfer out of federal control.”
If the hospital is saved from demolition, it’s unclear what entity would take control of the building, or what use would be made of it. The Journal’s questions about the hospital and other historic structures on the Sioux San campus were referred to IHS spokesman Joshua Barnett in Washington, D.C., who replied with an emailed statement that did not address the fate of any specific structure. He did not respond to follow-up questions.
Barnett said the programmatic agreement to determine the fate of the historic buildings is under development with local and state historical groups and several Native American tribes.
“IHS will consider all input received from the consulting parties and expects to complete the documents in August or September,” said part of Barnett’s emailed statement. “These documents will then guide the historic preservation process as demolition and construction occurs.”
Jean Kessloff is a member of Historic Rapid City, which is one of the groups in consultation with the IHS about the historic structures. She hopes more of the historic structures will be saved, including an iconic-looking water tower and a former dormitory now known as the Lakota Lodge.
Kessloff, who is white, said demolishing historic buildings on the Sioux San campus would obliterate physical reminders of Native American history in Rapid City.
“We have our historic buildings in downtown Rapid City that tell our history of Rapid City and how it was established,” Kessloff said, “but the buildings at Sioux San are some of the only things in Rapid City that tell the Native American history.”
None of the historic buildings at Sioux San is included on the National Register of Historic Places, but some are eligible to be listed. The other buildings on the campus include garages, offices, storage buildings and other types of structures.
Sioux San began its existence in 1898 as the Rapid City Indian School, a boarding school for Native American children. During the 1930s, the school was converted to a Native American tuberculosis sanitarium — giving rise to the modern name, a truncation of “Sioux Sanitarium."
In the 1960s, the sanitarium was converted to a full-service hospital. In 2017, the IHS announced it would permanently close the hospital’s emergency and inpatient departments in favor of outpatient services and urgent care, which would be the focus of the proposed new facility to be constructed on the campus.
The IHS has spent many years planning a new facility at Sioux San. In recent years, the plan has been mired in controversy while some tribes attempted to take over the management of Sioux San from the IHS, and while some Native Americans lobbied for the planned new facility to be built on more conveniently located land in eastern Rapid City rather than on the Sioux San campus in western Rapid City.
The stalemate appeared to break last month when the IHS announced that the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board would assume the majority of the operation of the IHS Rapid City Service Unit, and that a contract would soon be awarded for construction of a 200,000-square-foot facility on the Sioux San campus.
Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, did not respond to several recent messages from the Journal seeking the board’s position on the fate of historic structures at Sioux San.
A separate organization, the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association, adopted a resolution in recent years advocating for the conversion of the hospital building at Sioux San into an inpatient treatment center for drug and alcohol addiction when the new IHS facility is built.
An outpatient treatment center, the Native Healing Program, is currently operated on the Sioux San campus by the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Stanley La Roque, director of the program, said Tuesday that the tribe investigated the potential conversion of the hospital building into an inpatient treatment center but found it to be too expensive, at an estimated cost of $8 million for renovations and $150,000 annually thereafter for upkeep.
Instead of pursuing that option, La Roque said, the tribe has since purchased the former WellFully building near the fairgrounds on East Saint James Street in Rapid City, which WellFully vacated after relocating to a new building. La Roque said the Native Healing Program will relocate to the old WellFully location, hopefully by August, to open an inpatient treatment program with 24 beds.
That leaves the future of the hospital building at Sioux San unknown. Tuesday, the Pennington County Commission noted during a regularly scheduled meeting that it has been invited by the IHS to provide comments for an environmental assessment of the proposed Sioux San construction project. The commissioners appeared to have little information about the project and deferred action on the matter.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix, who said he uses IHS services, referenced the existing Sioux San structures during the brief discussion.
“One of my biggest concerns,” he said, “is the historical value of some of the buildings.”