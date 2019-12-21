Father creates LNI award to memorialize son who died in car crash

During the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City, students and teams are awarded trophies and other accolades for athletic, creative and intellectual skills.

But at least one award focuses on character.

The Waylon Cash Inspirational Award is given to one girl and boy basketball player in honor of a 14-year-old Pine Ridge boy who died in a 2018 car crash. He was known for his love of basketball, kindness and strength in the face of adversity.

"It's not really who's the most skilled, but it's who is an inspiration on and off the court," William Cash said of the award as he scrolled through his phone, looking at photos of his son.

William said the award, now in its second year, is meant to remind people of Waylon and encourage them "to be an inspiration in their own little world, their own community, their own school."

Winners receive a red, black and white star quilt representing the colors of Waylon's beloved Pine Ridge Thorpes and Chicago Bulls. William and his daughter, Jessica, who survived the crash that killed her brother and mother, will wrap the winners in their quilts on the basketball court after the championship games on Saturday night.