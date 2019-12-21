Father creates LNI award to memorialize son who died in car crash

During the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City, students and teams are awarded trophies and other accolades for athletic, creative and intellectual skills.
But at least one award focuses on character.
The Waylon Cash Inspirational Award is given to one girl and boy basketball player in honor of a 14-year-old Pine Ridge boy who died in a 2018 car crash. He was known for his love of basketball, kindness and strength in the face of adversity.
"It's not really who's the most skilled, but it's who is an inspiration on and off the court," William Cash said of the award as he scrolled through his phone, looking at photos of his son.
William said the award, now in its second year, is meant to remind people of Waylon and encourage them "to be an inspiration in their own little world, their own community, their own school."
Winners receive a red, black and white star quilt representing the colors of Waylon's beloved Pine Ridge Thorpes and Chicago Bulls. William and his daughter, Jessica, who survived the crash that killed her brother and mother, will wrap the winners in their quilts on the basketball court after the championship games on Saturday night.
William said he chooses the winners after speaking with coaches and community members. Last year, he gave the honor to Tyson Iyotte of White River after a number of people told him that Iyotte reminded them of Waylon's character and Shayla Bravo of Pine Ridge.
"When she hit that court, she just lit things up," William said of Bravo. "She wasn't afraid, she didn't let anything intimate her."
Waylon "really loved basketball and LNI was his favorite time of the year," his father said.
He loved the Chicago Bulls and Shoni Schimmel, who became one of the most successful female basketball players after growing up on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon.
William took his son to see Schimmel play in Minneapolis and after the game he ran onto the court to take a photo with her and ask when she would be returning to Pine Ridge.
Waylon also played basketball in elementary and middle school despite having "a lot of adversities growing up through life," William said.
He said after his son had been struggling with low energy, a doctor found he had a heart murmur that required surgery. And during a sports physical, another doctor discovered Waylon had scoliosis, or a sideways curvature of the spine. He was also diagnosed with autism.
"But he was bound and determined to play" basketball and complete a Volksmarch up the Crazy Horse Memorial even though training could be painful, William said.
"He never ever gave up, no matter what he went through in life," his father said. "Off the court, he was the type of person that looked for any way that he could help you. He was just a genuine, loving and caring person."
He said Waylon was well known, liked and enjoyed chatting and taking selfies with everyone.
William's life changed on Feb. 23, 2018, when a man driving a pickup attempted to pass a semi-truck and hit a car driven by Lynell Morrison-Cash, Waylon's mother, head on near Rushville, Neb., according to a January 2019 article on Indianz.com.
Waylon and his mother, 46, died at the scene while Jessica, who was 12 at the time, was life-flighted to Rapid City. The family had been on their way to see the "Black Panther" movie in Chadron after Waylon finished a basketball game, according to an Indianz.com article from April 2018.
William Hilton, the 31-year-old pickup driver from Rushville, was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanors punished by up to one year in jail. After pleading guilty to one count he was sentenced to two years of probation and seven days in jail for two years in a row on the anniversary of the crash. He will finish his sentence once he serves his last jail term in February 2020, William said.
Jessica suffered a broken leg, lacerated spleen, collapsed lung, fractured pelvis and traumatic brain injury in the crash. She is almost finished with physical rehabilitation but still struggles with the loss of her family members and will need to wear a leg brace for a while longer, William said.
William said he asked community members to speak about Waylon during his funeral, but they were all too emotional to say anything. They later suggested he create a memorial for his son.
Waylon's middle school created the Waylon Cash Citizenship Award to honor students who mirrored his character traits. Before handing out the award during the 2019 graduation, Amy Dolezal, one of Waylon's teachers, described him as a respectful, responsible person who knew right from wrong, according to a recording of the event.
Waylon "was more courageous than any other single person I've met in my lifetime. He was brave and strong beyond measure," Dolezal said.
William also approached Bryan Brewer, founder and director of the LNI, who agreed to let him award the Waylon Cash Inspirational Award.
"My boy was too good of a kid to let him fade away and not be remembered," he said.
