A sewer line malfunction closed a block of Seventh Street on Thursday and flooded the basements of several downtown properties.
Water poured into the Press Start arcade and bar so swiftly the night before that owner Marc Linn initially feared he wouldn’t be able to reopen for weeks.
"In half an hour, we had an inch of water," he said Thursday.
Linn hired a private contractor to siphon off the overflow using a specially equipped truck Wednesday night but said that he and others still had to work through the following morning in order to stand the arcade's many machines up on risers. Clean-up efforts continued through Thursday, well after the leaks subsided.
Fortunately, Linn said, only a handful of arcade cabinets were damaged. The vintage Ms. Pacman and Galaga machines, which were among the first he added to his collection, remain intact.
But while Linn appeared confident that he could reopen the arcade by Friday, he wasn’t sure of what the total cost of damage to his business will be. When accounting for the cost of cleanup, he said, it could be in the tens of thousands.
At least three other downtown businesses experienced wastewater backups on Thursday, according to Rapid City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker. Others were affected by the closure of Seventh Street between Main and St. Joseph streets due to repairs, which remains in effect.
"For a whole day, that's a big deal," said Forget-Me-Not Floral shop owner Michelle Bezpaletz.
Officials believes the sewer line is obstructed between 7th Street and Mount Rushmore Road. They are advising residents and businesses along Main and St. Joseph streets from Seventh Street to West Boulevard, where the line begins, to conserve their water use.
City utility workers labored throughout Thursday to repair the line and determine the cause of the obstruction. Shoemaker said that the line appeared to be clogged with dirt and gravel, indicating that it may possibly be broken.
Downtown business owners began to report sewer backups to the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Shoemaker said.
By Thursday evening, the cause of the obstruction had not yet been identified. A private utility contractor did strike a nearby water line in error earlier this week, but Shoemaker said that the Public Works Department has not determined whether that incident and the sewer line obstruction are related in any way.