WHITE LAKE | Federal investigators have confirmed that an individual was shot and killed Sunday night at a rest stop along Interstate 90 near White Lake, about 30 miles west of Mitchell.
The FBI said Monday it is investigating a shooting with federal officers that resulted in the death of a subject who was at the rest stop. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound rest area along I-90, according to Kevin Smith, public-affairs officer for the Minneapolis division of the FBI. The rest area is located in Aurora County.
Details about the person killed were not available Monday. Smith said the FBI is in the process of notifying the family members.
Smith also said the investigation remains in the early stages for the FBI, which is trying to piece together what happened.
Aurora County Sheriff David Fink said Monday that the U.S. Marshals Service called the sheriff’s office to ask for assistance at the rest stop at about 8:30 p.m. Fink said that the Marshals Service had been following a woman and had pulled her over at the rest stop.
Fink said the woman was transported to the Brule County Jail, but that he did not know what she was charged with, who she was or how she was involved with the shooting.
State officials reached Monday referred questions to the FBI.