FBI investigating South Dakota COVID-19 patient data breach

South Dakotans whose COVID-19 status and other personal information was collected by state agencies may be subject to a data breach that is under federal investigation.

The Department of Public Safety sent out letters dated Aug. 17 to people who may have been affected by the June 19 information breach that targeted the DPS Fusion Center database used to share COVID-19 patient names and addresses to local law enforcement. DPS received the data from the Department of Health.

The Journal learned about the breach after a South Dakota woman sent her letter to the Journal.

The woman — who the Journal agreed to let be anonymous since she's afraid her identity could be stolen — said she thought the DPS letter was going to be a traffic ticket, not a letter saying her name, address, date of birth and COVID-19 status may have been shared with others.