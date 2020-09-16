FBI offers $5K for information leading to arrest in 2016 Eagle Butte murder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a 2016 murder in Eagle Butte.

Jessie Wallace Cook, a 32-year-old member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, was found unresponsive and with “severe facial damage” near the water tower on the corner of Willow Street and Highway 212 in Eagle Butte on Oct. 29, 2016, according to the FBI.

He died at 9 a.m. and an autopsy found he died from blunt force injuries.

Anyone with information about the murder should call the FBI at (763) 569-8000. The case is being investigated by the FBI and tribal police.

