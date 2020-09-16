 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI offers $5K for information leading to arrest in 2016 Eagle Butte murder
top story

FBI offers $5K for information leading to arrest in 2016 Eagle Butte murder

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
091720-nws-fbi

Jessie Wallace Cook

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a 2016 murder in Eagle Butte.

Jessie Wallace Cook, a 32-year-old member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, was found unresponsive and with “severe facial damage” near the water tower on the corner of Willow Street and Highway 212 in Eagle Butte on Oct. 29, 2016, according to the FBI.

He died at 9 a.m. and an autopsy found he died from blunt force injuries.

Anyone with information about the murder should call the FBI at (763) 569-8000. The case is being investigated by the FBI and tribal police.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News