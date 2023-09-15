The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a Rosebud woman in Parmelee last June.

Micheliegh Iron Cloud, 32, was walking along Highway 63 in Parmelee around midnight on June 17, 2022, when she was struck by a passing vehicle. Iron Cloud was found deceased, while the one-year-old boy she was carrying survived.

Her obituary, posted on the Sioux Funeral Home's Facebook page, described Iron Cloud as a lover of life and someone who showed compassion to everyone.

"Micheliegh could light up the darkest room with her smile; she had the biggest heart and was very kind-hearted," the post read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Minneapolis Field Office 24/7 at 763-569-8000 or by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.