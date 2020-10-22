FBI visits Lakota-run winter housing camp to discuss safety issues

“We do have plans in place," a Creek Patrol member told the agent. “Our intent is to maintain the peace for the way we’ve been doing it for thousands of years."

The woman said the group would discuss whether it wants to meet with the FBI and call the agency back.

The video was livestreamed by Creek Patrol member Carrie Middletent around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. It shows three plain-clothes FBI agents and their black SUV at the entrance to the camp in a forested area with dirt roads. Camp leaders have not yet disclosed the location, but it's on land held in trust by the federal government for the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.

“I want to thank you for your congeniality," the woman told the agents.

Kevin said he recognizes the camp is on tribal land so “we as the FBI are the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction here as opposed to the sheriff's office and the local police department."

He said he learned about a recent incident where there was a medical emergency at the camp, but first responders had difficulty contacting the group. Kevin said the FBI would like to meet with the group to discuss communication and logistics for any medical, fire or criminal issue that arise.