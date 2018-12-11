Black Hills Community Theatre continues its 51st season with its 27th Annual Dinner Theatre Fundraiser, Fezziwig’s Feast, for four evenings beginning with social hour at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Along with the live performance, this annual fundraiser includes a four-course meal, specialty drinks, raffle drawings, live and silent auctions, and complimentary wine. Cost is $72 per person, $565 for a table of eight, or $670 for a table of 10. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by calling 394-1786 or online at bhct.org.