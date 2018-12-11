Try 1 month for 99¢
Fezziwig's Feast

Black Hills Community Theatre performs during its 2017 production of Fezziwig's Feast. 

 Courtesy photo by Russell LLoyd Jensen, Sage Studios

Black Hills Community Theatre continues its 51st season with its 27th Annual Dinner Theatre Fundraiser, Fezziwig’s Feast, for four evenings beginning with social hour at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Along with the live performance, this annual fundraiser includes a four-course meal, specialty drinks, raffle drawings, live and silent auctions, and complimentary wine. Cost is $72 per person, $565 for a table of eight, or $670 for a table of 10. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by calling 394-1786 or online at bhct.org.

