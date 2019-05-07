The Pennington County Commission has approved the use of $73,243.92 in federal funds to help offset the cost of an ongoing search for a missing 9-year-old girl.
The commission made the decision during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at the County Administration Building in Rapid City.
Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville on Feb. 3 and has not been found, despite exhaustive searches.
Sheriff Kevin Thom asked the commission for authorization to offset the search costs with available federal funds.
“Pennington County Search and Rescue has incurred a great deal of expenses related to the ongoing search for Serenity Dennard over the last 60 plus days and anticipates further costs moving forward,” Thom wrote in a letter to the commission dated April 10.
The funding source is Title III of the federal government’s Secure Rural Schools program. The program makes funding available to counties that contain national forests, and one of the allowable uses of the money is reimbursement for search and rescue or other emergency services on national forest land.
Thom’s letter said $73,243.92 is the entire current balance of Pennington County’s available Title III money.
Committee members sought
In a related agenda item, the commissioners heard a plea for applications from anyone interested in serving on the Black Hills Resource Advisory Committee.
Resource advisory committees are another way that federal money is funneled through the Secure Rural Schools program to local areas that contain national forests. Funds are made available to the local committees for projects including infrastructure maintenance, forest ecosystem enhancements, and the restoration or improvement of land health and water quality.
Tracy Anderson, district ranger for the Hell Canyon Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest, told the commission that the program was recently re-authorized by Congress. At least nine and up to 15 people are now needed to serve on the Black Hills Resource Advisory Committee. Anderson said eight past members have expressed interest in continuing on the committee, leaving at least seven positions open.
The committee fields project proposals and decides which proposals to fund. Anderson said a total of $202,356.92 in project funding is available to be spent in Custer, Lawrence and Pennington counties. She said the money must be obligated by next year.
“If it doesn’t get obligated, I think it goes back to the federal treasury,” Anderson said.
Committee members must come from a number of occupational and interest categories. People interested in serving on the committee are encouraged to contact Kelly Warnke, of the Black Hills National Forest, at 605-716-1978.
New full-time position
The commission approved changing a part-time position to a full-time position at the request of Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.
Vargo said the position has handled youth truancy cases for his office since 2011. More recently, Vargo said, the position has also handled a county program to divert juvenile offenders toward programming that helps keep them out of the criminal justice system.
Vargo submitted a letter saying truancy cases are up 36 percent during the 2018-19 school year and diversion cases are on pace to be up 46 percent for 2019.
The cost of changing the position to full-time will be absorbed in his current departmental budget at a rate of about $40 extra per week, Vargo said.
Rockerville rezone
The commission approved, after lengthy discussion and debate, the first reading of a proposed rezone of about 21 acres along U.S. Highway 16 at Rockerville from a general agriculture district to a highway service district.
Owners of neighboring residential properties objected to the rezone, because of concerns that any potential future commercial development of the property could cause traffic safety problems and could also generate more septic-system volume than the area can safely handle.
The subject property, along the north side of the westbound lanes of U.S. 16, is currently vacant except for six billboards. The rezone is being sought by Borglum Historical Center Inc., which is registered to Duane Pankratz.
The vote to approve the first reading of the rezone was 4-1, with Commissioner Mark DiSanto casting the “no” vote.
Other business
In highlights of other business from Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners:
- Authorized a contract for the replacement of the recently collapsed rural bridge on 164th Avenue with Corr Construction Services of Hermosa for $169,520.
- Continued, to a future meeting, a lengthy discussion of options for drainage-related problems encountered by the Black Hills Speedway and some of its neighbors.
- Approved, on a 4-1 vote with DiSanto voting "no," a suggestion by Commissioner Gary Drewes to join the Black Hills Council of Local Governments — of which the county has not recently been a member — at a cost of $8,500 for the remainder of the year.